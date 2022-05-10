With their easels, brushes, pencils and paints, more than 40 outdoor artists this week will be fanning out across the island for Plein Air Southwest, the annual members competition for the Outdoor Painters Society. Plein air means "out of doors" in French.
The artists, from across Texas and the United States, will each paint between six and 10 island scenes, including some of the historic homes on the annual Galveston Historic Homes Tour, which continues this weekend.
