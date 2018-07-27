GALVESTON
The University of Texas Medical Branch on Thursday named Kenith Adcox as the chief of its police department.
Adcox is the chief of the La Porte Police Department. He will begin at the medical branch on Aug. 13. His salary will be $190,000.
“Chief Adcox will be a great leader for our already excellent police department,” medical branch President David L. Callender said. “I know that he will work to provide a safe environment for our patients, students, visitors, faculty and staff. He brings outstanding credentials, law enforcement and people skills and solid knowledge to keep the UTMB community safe.”
Adcox will supervise law enforcement and security at the medical branch’s campuses in Glaveston, League City and Angleton Danbury, as well as other medical branch facilities.
Before becoming chief of the La Porte Police Department in 2008, he served 21 years with the El Paso Police Department.
The medical branch’s last full-time chief, Thomas Engells, died in January. Ruben Puente served as interim chief after Engells’ death
— John Wayne Ferguson
