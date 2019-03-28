GALVESTON
Island restaurateur Francisco “Paco” Vargas was honored by a national restaurant group at an award ceremony held in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday evening.
Vargas was one of three people to receive a “Face of Diversity” award from the National Restaurant Association Education Foundation, an industry group that works to attract people into restaurant industry careers.
The award “honors champions of diversity and inclusion and restaurateurs who have achieved the American Dream,” according to the foundation.
Vargas is the owner of Rudy & Paco Restaurant and Bar, at 2028 Postoffice St., and the recently opened Vargas Cut & Catch, 2102 Postoffice St.
Vargas is being honored for his inspiring life story and his philanthropy. He fled war in his native Nicaragua in 1978 and found a job in Houston as a dishwasher.
He opened Rudy & Paco in 1996. Since then, the restaurant has been recognized as not only one of the island’s best restaurants, but as one of the best restaurants in Texas.
The foundation also recognized Vargas for his creation of the Paco Vargas Scholarship Fund, which has pledged $100,000 to benefit students in hospitality, restaurant management or hospitality programs, according to the foundation.
Vargas and a group of Galveston residents, including his daughter Denise Vargas, were in Washington, D.C. to celebrate the award on Wednesday evening.
