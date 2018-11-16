Crews completed repairs Thursday of a leak in a major water line serving several county communities, a Gulf Coast Water Authority spokeswoman said Friday.
Cities including Galveston had called for water-use restrictions and switched to reserve supplies because of the leak.
The authority shut off the pipe Wednesday to conduct repairs, but expects regular services to be restored Saturday afternoon, spokeswoman Kathy Thomas said.
The leak was near the intersection of Interstate 45 and state Highway 146.
The line serves Tiki Island, Galveston, Bayou Vista, Hitchcock and Santa Fe, as well as parts of La Marque and Dickinson.
Galveston received some water through an alternate pipe, while other communities utilized well water, Thomas said.
Galveston has been under irrigation restrictions since Wednesday morning. Restrictions will remain until the city's storage tanks are refilled to acceptable levels, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
