GALVESTON
The Park Board of Trustees will end a program allowing private firms to use its federal beach-cleaning permit next year after conflict erupted between a company using the permit and an environmental group.
Under the policy approved Tuesday, vendors will be able to continue operating under the Army Corps of Engineers permit until the end of the year.
But starting next year, vendors operating beach-cleaning businesses will no longer be able to operate under the park board’s permit, park board officials said.
The isle-wide permit allows the park board to use heavy equipment to clean the beach, but with certain rules established by the corps and the park board. It took the park board about two years and about $100,000 to acquire the permit.
“The reason for this change is because property owners’ standards for beach cleaning differ from the provisions laid out in the park board’s permit,” Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said.
An attorney for the only company working under the permit, Beachside Environmental LLC, said the decision was “very concerning.” The company was left hanging and in the dark about what the repercussions might be, said Anthony Brown, a Galveston attorney representing the company.
The process of getting a permit typically takes as many as two years, Brown said. The company and its clients — namely West End homeowners associations — could be left in the lurch if beach grooming could not be done without a corps permit, he said.
Brown was attempting to set up a meeting with corps officials to determine what options the company had, he said.
“We’re going to have to have a discussion with the corps of engineers to find out whether the company can operate without a permit,” Brown said. “As it sits right now, we just don’t know.”
A major component of the disagreement between the park board and the vendor centers around language about a rule requiring 10 percent of the beach be covered with seaweed before the equipment could be used.
Before 2014, the park board had routinely operated heavy equipment and vehicles to rake larger amounts of seaweed off the beach. The Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District notified the park board that year that doing so requires a federal permit, which neither the park board nor anyone else doing mechanized beach cleaning ever had.
When using heavy equipment to clean the beaches, vendors are supposed to follow rules meant to protect the environment and sea turtles.
The park board received the permit in 2017 and voted last year to allow private beach-cleaning companies without the resources to get a permit to work under the park board’s permit for a fee.
Beachside Environmental, owned by Hernan Botero, is the only company operating under the permit, according to the park board. The company has had contracts on the island since 2011.
But the company and a sea turtle protection group, Turtle Island Restoration Network, have had run-ins over the permit and whether the company was following the protocols set out in the permit. Under the permit, the company has to contact the group before grooming beaches and has to have a turtle spotter on hand to monitor for turtles.
But the turtle protection group’s director, Joanie Steinhaus, has asserted the protocols aren’t followed properly. Botero maintains the company has followed the turtle monitoring requirement to the letter, he said.
The company filed a lawsuit July 17 in the 56th District Court against the network and its local chapter director, claiming defamation.
From the start, some trustees had been wary about allowing vendors to operate under the permit held by the park board, fearing it could cause issues of liability, they said. The vote this week was unanimous.
