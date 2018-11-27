When the Texas Legislature opens its 86th session in January, education will be front and center on the agenda, including funding for the University of Texas Medical Branch’s education programs.
The state’s, and one of the nation’s, oldest medical education facilities has set its priorities for the session, to assure the medical branch continues to receive its fair share of funding while looking ahead to future needs, officials said.
“We are looking at the entire health and medical enterprise, getting input from the hospital and research enterprise areas, to translate to our staff in Austin,” said Dr. Ben Raimer, senior vice-president of health policy and legislative relations. “But we have more layers than many medical enterprises. The state owns our hospital, so we are looking not just at education, but at corrections — UTMB is a health care provider for the state’s correctional system — and at our business operations.”
With an estimated $3.3 billion economic impact on the state and 42,000 jobs directly or indirectly connected to its operations, the medical branch matters hugely to the state and the state to the medical branch, the hospital emphasized in its draft Legislative Appropriations Request for fiscal year 2020 and 2021, submitted to the governor’s office and the legislative budget board in October.
It’s always difficult to predict what obstacles might be in place at the Legislature, Raimer said.
“The Senate will have to do some thinking about how they distribute money to all the universities in the state, understanding that medical schools have different needs,” Raimer said. “It’s a matter of getting a system in place where everyone is treated fairly and equally.”
Several new medical schools are opening in Texas, for example, and legislators are going to have to take a long-term view of what that means when they determine the amount of funding they will allot.
“With new medical schools, we’ll turn out more doctors, but where are they going to do their internship and residency programs? Those training programs require funding, much of it from the state, and if the state doesn’t provide it, we educate medical professionals then send them out of the state for residency,” Raimer said.
When that happens, chances are those newly trained physicians won’t return to Texas to practice medicine. Statistics show that if doctors in training remain in state for internship and residency, 80 percent will stay within the state, Raimer said. If they leave for a residency elsewhere, there’s only a 50-50 chance they’ll return to Texas to practice.
Overlaying that issue is the fact that Texas ranks 44th in the nation for the number of doctors per 100,000 citizens and also is facing a major shortage of nurses.
“We need to come to grips with that,” Raimer said.
The medical branch has identified five priorities for the upcoming session. First is a request to convert existing health care system funding to a hospital formula. As things currently stand, with all health care funding in one bucket, a reduction in the budget can have a massive effect on an educational enterprise.
The University of Texas at Tyler, and MD Anderson, which also is part of the University of Texas health-care system, have both been converted to a hospital formula for funding and the medical branch needs to be added to those two, Raimer said.
“It’s simple to do, but it has been difficult for us to get it done,” Raimer said. “We have to have support there.”
The medical branch also will request restoration of funding cuts from the 85th legislative session, when major reductions to its budget eliminated a lot of the school’s primary care education programs to the tune of about $35 million in reductions. Part of that money was restored, thanks to the help of the district’s state representative, Raimer said. The medical branch needs the full amount restored, however, to provide indigent health care programs that affect 22,000 potential patients and primary care education programs that had to lay off faculty and reduce positions when the budget cuts were made, he said.
The medical branch also is requesting an increase in the state’s per-student educational formula that was reduced in 2001, at the height of the oil crisis, producing cuts from which the medical branch and other higher education institutions never recovered, Raimer said.
The medical branch will request a tuition revenue bond of $157 million for its planned League City Campus Education and Clinical Building and will ask the state to continue its relationship as a provider of health care to offenders in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice with some adjustments in the current contract to provide more funding for maintaining facilities.
“We think our requests are very reasonable,” Raimer said. “Compared to what other schools will be asking, this is a very modest request that doesn’t interfere with anybody else’s piece of turf.
“We need to have adequate funds to do our primary mission, which is education of students.”
