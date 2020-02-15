Yachty Gras, America’s largest Mardi Gras boat parade, hit the water in Kemah on Saturday. This year’s theme was “Valentine of the Sea.”
The Grand Night Boat Parade in the Clear Lake Channel passed by the Kemah Boardwalk, with the sea-going lot tossing beads to landlubbers along the way. Awards for the most lavishly decorated boats and most enthusiastic krewes will be awarded today at the Kemah Aquarium.
