It’s the most wonderful time of the year, except when it isn’t.
For many, the holidays are stress factories, churning out triggers for substance abuse disorders, anxiety and depression, not to mention financial excess that won’t magically disappear when the calendar flips to the new year.
The National Association on Mental Illness Gulf Coast office, covering Galveston and Brazoria Counties, typically sees an uptick in client calls this time of the year, said Kyle Funderburk, director of administration for the group.
“When you factor in seasonal affective disorder, you’ve got people calling in looking for resources that we might not typically hear from,” Funderburk said. The group provides referrals to resources in the community based on a client’s location and insurance status, helping them find appropriate services if they need more than they get at support group meetings.
“The holidays have been kind of a theme at our meeting over the last couple of months, especially with those already living with mental illness who might be seeing family they don’t normally see.”
Unhealthy patterns of family interaction can be triggers for anxiety and depression, especially this time of year when the days are longer and darker, Funderburk said.
The main counsel he offers is to remind people to continue using the coping strategies they use throughout the year, even though schedules and everything else at this time of year are typically thrown out the window, Funderburk said.
“One of the things I’ve read is to try to get outside and soak up as much natural light as possible,” Funderburk said. “Don’t get cooped up too much inside. That can have a surprisingly large impact.”
Dr. Cynthia Ripsin, medical director of Coastal Health & Wellness, Galveston County’s public health clinics, is new to this position but has been practicing family medicine for 20 years and sees distinctly higher rates of anxiety and depression during the holidays.
“We also see higher suicide rates, unfortunately,” Ripsin said.
Suicide is the 10th highest cause of death in the United States, indicating a higher prevalence of suicide in general, exacerbated by the holidays.
“There’s a false perception that holidays are a happy time for everybody,” Ripsin said. “That’s not so if you’re lonely, sick, if you’re not in a partnership or you’ve lost someone you love or perhaps you’re experiencing financial hardship.”
Staff members at the county clinics try to be proactive and remind people with preexisting conditions, like substance abuse issues or mental illness, that the holidays can be a stressful time, Ripsin said.
“People shouldn’t hesitate to come in and see their family doctor if they think they are experiencing anxiety,” she said.
The number-one tool for facing holiday stress is to decrease expectations, Ripsin said. There’s the expectation that people need to be happy, and that they need to be giving people expensive gifts, both of which can be stressors if not treated realistically.
“For some people, it’s very stressful to spend time with their primary family,” Ripsin said. “And it’s too simple to just say, ‘OK, then, don’t see your family.’”
Maybe what that person needs is an exit strategy for family gatherings, allowing a graceful exit and some self-protection should anxiety arise or situations heat up, Ripsin said.
People with substance abuse disorders, like alcoholism, need to be mindful of stressors that are triggers for them and, if they attend Alcoholics Anonymous, might go to a couple of extra meetings or reach out to their sponsors.
