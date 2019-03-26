GALVESTON
Six buildings at the Sandpiper Cove apartment complex could continue to be powered by generators until the end of the week, the apartment’s management company said Tuesday.
Millennia Housing Management plans to install new transformers at the complex by the end of the week, a company spokeswoman said. When that happens, the transformers are expected to provide a permanent solution to a power problem that started last week.
The power in six of 19 buildings at the Sandpiper Cove apartments, 3916 Winnie St., was completely out from March 18 to March 21 after a transformer blew, said Valerie Jerome, spokeswoman for Ohio-based Millennia Housing Management.
On Thursday, five of the six buildings without power were put on generators to provide electricity, Jerome said.
The sixth building received a working generator on Friday, she said.
The generators provide electricity to the buildings, but residents still can’t turn on their air conditioning without tripping the power of the generators, Jerome said.
The six buildings have 66 units, she said. Only five could use the generator at the same time without tripping the power.
Two new transformers should be delivered Wednesday, one to replace the damaged unit and another to replace a second, older unit, Jerome said.
The apartment has three transformers in total, she said.
Residents last week raised concerns about going without power for several days. People with medical conditions needed power to operate health equipment and people’s food went bad in their refrigerators, residents said.
Millennia Housing Management has managed Sandpiper Cove, also called Compass Pointe, since 2015.
The apartments receive federal housing choice vouchers that subsidize the rent of low-income residents who live there.
