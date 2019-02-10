GALVESTON
A state senator from New Braunfels has asked Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for an opinion on how Texas cities can regulate stores selling guns and ammunition and cites Galveston as a worrisome example.
In her Feb 4. request to Paxton, state Sen. Donna Campbell questioned the legality of Galveston’s regulations and claimed they treat gun buyers “more harshly than the state treats registered sex offenders.”
She asked Paxton whether the city’s zoning regulations violate state and federal laws and whether council members who pass zoning regulations to limit gun stores could be sued.
Campbell’s request was in response to zoning regulations proposed in San Antonio last summer, said Jon Oliver, her chief of staff, in an email to The Daily News. Campbell’s Senate district includes part of San Antonio.
One of the regulations would bar gun stores and gun shows from operating within 1,000 feet of a school or church. Another would limit gun stores to high-density commercial areas.
Those regulations are still under consideration.
“The city of San Antonio put together a work group to study several possible ordinances that would affect the Second Amendment rights of San Antonio citizens,” Oliver said. “Because Senator Campbell believes state law preempts the implementation of these ordinances, she reached out to the Office of the Attorney General for an opinion.
“Texans deserve to have their Second Amendment rights protected and local officials deserve clarity when it comes to what kinds of local ordinances they can pass.”
The letter uses Galveston as an example of regulations that San Antonio is trying to implement, and of those that might run afoul of the law.
The letter points to two pieces of Galveston’s Land Development Regulations that “seem likely to impinge upon the individual freedoms of Texas citizens,” according to the letter.
One of the rules prohibits gun shops from operating within 200 feet of schools, parks or places of worship. The other places a noise limitation on gun shops, requiring that new stores cause no more noise than existed before the store opened.
That noise regulation “appears to prohibit the development of gun ranges,” the letter states. Another part of the regulations states “outdoor shooting ranges are prohibited,” although Campbell’s letter does not cite that part of the code.
Campbell cited a U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down bans on handguns and gun ranges in Chicago as a reason to question Galveston’s laws.
Only select people can ask the attorney general for a formal legal opinion. Campbell used her authority as the chair of the Senate’s Veteran Affairs and Border Security Committee.
A Galveston spokeswoman said Friday the city was aware of Campbell’s request for an opinion and was monitoring the issue. The city is not aware of any complaints about its zoning regulations regarding guns, spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The city rewrote its entire zoning code in 2015. Under the new rules, guns shops are allowed only in commercial and industrial zones in the city, including areas that are zoned for resorts and recreational uses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.