Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Cloudy early with showers for the afternoon hours. Thunder possible. High 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening giving way to periods of light rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.