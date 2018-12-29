Police detective Recie Tisdale surveyed the land ahead of him. It had once been mostly overgrown with trees and shrubs. An oilfield loomed in the distance back then. Now there’s a church, several houses, and most of the overgrowth is gone.
The place has transformed in the 27 years since police began finding the bodies of young women dumped on the land off Calder Road, he said.
“Geography is not going to help us with the case now,” Tisdale said. “Identifying these girls is going to be DNA-based.”
Tisdale is the lead detective on a League City Police Department team using new science to re-examine decades-old cases, including the unidentified skeletal remains of two women found in 1986 and 1991 in a field off Calder Road.
Police suspect those and others found in the field were victims of a serial killer or killers.
All these years later, officers are confident they’ll make a breakthrough this time, said Lt. Michael Buffington, who heads the department’s criminal investigation division and helps work on the cold cases.
“That’s our goal now, to identify those women,” Buffington said. “It’s a matter of time.”
The department recently worked with Parabon NanoLabs, a Virginia company that specializes in phenotyping — the use of biological material to determine physical characteristics — to do DNA analysis of the two unidentified women, officials said.
The work is similar to what law enforcement experts did to track down the suspected Golden State Killer, Buffington said.
The Golden State Killer committed more than 13 rapes and murders in California during the 1970s and 1980s. After years without any developments, officials in August charged Joseph James DeAngelo in the crimes based on DNA evidence.
The DNA profiles are helping investigators zero in on the two unidentified Calder Road bodies, Buffington said.
“The technology helped us identify some distant relatives,” he said. “From there, we’ve been narrowing down the family trees. It’s a matter of working through those.”
The company uses the DNA to ascertain a person’s ancestry, eye, hair and skin color, freckling and face shape, among other characteristics.
Buffington took over as the head of the criminal investigation division about three years ago. The chief at the time asked him to renew investigations into the department’s unsolved crimes, Buffington said.
“This is happening a lot where the new generation is coming in and shining a new light,” Buffington said. “It’s not really the case of a guy who’s been working on the same cases for 40 years. We’ve found that one person isn’t as effective as a team.”
Because of the age of the crimes, detectives are in a race against time to find and interview potential witnesses and others who might have information about the cases, Buffington said.
The two women’s bodies were found in the Calder Road field more than five years apart and are two of four bodies found in the area between 1984 and 1991.
Two of those bodies were identified. The first, found in 1984, was Heide Fye, 25, of League City, who had disappeared in 1983. The second, found in 1986, was Laura Miller, a League City teenager who went missing in 1984.
A second body was found about the time Miller’s was, but was never identified.
The recently completed DNA analysis offers a clearer picture of what the women might have looked like, police said.
One of the women was likely fair skinned, with blue or green eyes and blond or brown hair. She was estimated to be between 22 and 30 years old, and between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall. She also had a noticeable gap in between her front teeth, according to police.
The woman’s DNA also showed she had family in Tennessee, according to the analysis.
The woman had been shot in the back with a small-caliber bullet, according to police.
A group of people riding horses found the second unidentified woman in September 1991, police said.
The new DNA testing connects the woman to Louisiana, police said.
There was a strong possibility the woman had relatives in the southern part of the state, including the cities of Broussard, New Iberia, Abbeville and Breaux Bridge, and the parishes of St. Martin, Lafayette, Vermilion, St. Landry and Assumption.
She was likely between 24 and 34 years old, and between 5 feet and 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighed between 100 and 130 pounds.
The woman had numerous old rib and spine injuries before her death, police said. She may have had problems moving her head or back because of those injuries, police said.
The woman likely had fair skin, hazel eyes and brown hair, according to the DNA analysis.
Detectives have persons of interest in the deaths of the unidentified women, but do not yet consider any of them suspects, Buffington said.
No one has ever been convicted in connection with the bodies found in the Calder Road field. In 2014, however, authorities said they suspected a San Leon man was involved in the killings.
Clyde Hedrick in 2014 was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the 1984 death of Ellen Rae Beason. Before Hedrick went to trial, prosecutors said they could seek to link Hedrick to the deaths of Fye and Miller. That connection was never made in the trial, however, and Hedrick has not been charged with additional crimes since he was convicted, according to Galveston County court records.
He’s serving a 20-year sentence in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Terrell Unit in Rosharon and is eligible for parole next year, according to prison records.
Mark Stallings, who is serving a life sentence for an unrelated crime, is another person detectives are looking at, Buffington said. He has apparently confessed to several killings in the area at the time, Buffington said.
The killings are a topic of frequent interest in League City, police said. The two unidentified bodies are part of a group of bodies found near Calder Road that have led the area to become known as the Texas Killing Fields.
Detectives consider many of the killings to be the work of serial killers, Buffington said.
