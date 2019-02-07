GALVESTON
The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday dropped a 2017 aggravated assault charge against a University of Alabama football player who probably will be a first-round NFL draft pick.
District Court Judge John Ellisor signed an order of dismissal for Deionte Thompson, 22, of Orange, on Wednesday, according to Galveston County court records.
Thompson was one of four men charged with assault after an 18-year-old man was beat up on Crystal Beach in April 2017. The 18-year-old said he was kicked and “sucker punched” by the group while trying to escape a fight on the beach. Thompson was indicted in October 2017 and faced up to 20 years in prison.
On Monday, however, the district attorneys office filed a motion to dismiss the charges, citing a “disclosure of new evidence” by Thompson’s attorneys.
The motion did not say what that new evidence was.
Charges have not been dismissed against the other men in the attack.
One of them, Rufus Jospeh, 20 of Orange, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury in September 2018 and was sentenced to a year in jail. The cases against the two other men, Morris Joseph, 20, of Orange, and Daletredricc Wolfford, 22, of Orange, remain open, according to court records.
Thompson was a defensive back on Alabama Crimson Tide football team last season. After the national championship game last month, he declared he would enter April’s NFL Draft. He is predicted by some to be a first-round draft pick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.