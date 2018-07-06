GALVESTON
For more than two months, crews aboard the Thomas Jefferson have been surveying the Gulf of Mexico along the upper Texas Coast — a project that hasn’t been done as thoroughly in more than 50 years, despite heavy shipping traffic in the area.
The crew opened the ship to the public for free tours Friday while it was docked in Pier 21. The Thomas Jefferson, a former U.S. Navy ship, was recommissioned in 2003 for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Norfolk, Va., where it’s home ported.
It’s one of 16 vessels in the administration’s fleet and one of five surveying ships.
In all, the crew will chart about 1,100 square nautical miles 20 miles to 70 miles off the coast between Galveston Bay and Sabine Pass, Cmdr. Christiaan van Westendorp said. In the past two months, the crew has completed charting about 400 square miles, he said.
The ship will stay in the area until mid-August and likely return next year to finish mapping the region, Westendorp said.
Mapping the area is of particular concern to the U.S. Department of Commerce, the umbrella agency for the oceanic administration, because the region’s shipping industry brings in more than $137 billion worth of commerce each year, Westendorp said.
“It’s absolutely worth our while,” Westendorp said.
Less than 20 percent of the world’s oceans have been mapped, according to the United Nations. A global initiative known as Seabed 2030 aims to expand access to data collected by different countries to build a more comprehensive picture of the world’s oceans.
All of the mapping data collected by the Thomas Jefferson is public, which can be used not just for charting but also to develop a better understanding of the fisheries and natural habitats, Westendorp said.
The Thomas Jefferson carries sonar equipment to scan the Gulf’s bottom and transmit information about its geography and any sunken debris, he said. The sonar equipment tracks the depth of the water and finds any sand waves, rocky areas, shipwrecks or anything that could affect the safety of ships navigating through the waters, he said.
The 38-member crew includes officers, engineers, deckhands, surveyors and other positions that support the live-aboard crew, he said. The survey department collects and processes the information gleaned by the equipment, which is then sent off to be produced into nautical charts, he said.
The data is used to update the electronic navigational mapping services mariners use to safely navigate into Galveston Bay, Westendorp said. In two months, the survey department has collected more than 15 terabytes of data, he said.
The Thomas Jefferson’s work began in the so-called “safety fairway” a 2-mile wide strip where ships regularly traverse, Westendorp said. Initially, it was believed that there were a handful of shipwrecks in the fairway, he said.
“We were watching ships try to go around these areas where they thought there were wrecks,” Westendorp said. “They’d get close to each other while trying to avoid those stops — it was dangerous.”
But surveying completed by the crew did not find wrecks in the places believed to have them, he said. The electronic charts were updated to reflect the new data, he said.
“That’s a value we bring,” Westendorp said.
Before the surveying expedition in the Gulf of Mexico, the ship had been working in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, he said. There, the crew worked to help chart around 13 ports in 21 days, he said.
The ship’s team was surveying for hurricane debris and sunken boats that could prevent vessels from coming into the port, he said. The vessel is going back to Puerto Rico to continue the work in August, he said.
On Friday, dozens of people were embarking on the vessel during its first hour open to tours. Dan and Karen Booren, who live in Kemah, visited the island for the day to see the ship.
The Boorens have a particular interest in shipping because of their participation in the Galveston County Community Emergency Response Team, which trains for disaster preparedness, they said.
“Just knowing the impact of the shipping industry, you realize how important it is to try to keep it open and safe,” Karen Booren said.
During the tour, the Boorens had checked out the sonar equipment and some of the initial work done on the mapping, including surveys of wrecked vessels, she said.
“I’m hoping they’ll find Jean Laffite’s ship before they finish,” she said.
The Thomas Jefferson was open for tours Friday only.
