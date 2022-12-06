Warrants have been issued for two suspects accused of stealing a Rolex watch and Cuban chain worth more than $25,000 from a Friendswood jewelry store, police said.
A social media tip and information from partnering law enforcement agencies led detectives to identify two Romanian nationals, Friendswood police said.
A Harris County court issued felony theft warrants from Victor Tibi Sava, also known as Victor Tibi Aparaschivei, 32, and Arada Ursulescu, 42, police said.
The two are accused of stealing the $25,000 in jewelry about 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at Brian’s Jewelry in the 3100 block of FM 528, police said.
A pair had asked to see several items at Brian’s Jewelry, including a Rolex watch and a Cuban chain, a style in which round or oval gold rings interlace to forge a synchronized pattern, police said at the time.
Jewelry shop workers packaged the items for sale, but the thieves managed to leave the store without paying, police said.
The suspects are believed to be part of a Romanian criminal organization engaged in transnational crime, police said.
Both suspects are linked to similar jewelry distraction thefts elsewhere in Texas and in California, Colorado, Kansas and the United Kingdom, police allege.
The two are facing criminal charges in connection to some of those thefts in other places, police said.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
