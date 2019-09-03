HITCHCOCK
No one was injured in a late-night shooting that riddled several cars and an apartment building, police said.
The shooting, in early hours Sunday, appeared to have been from one semi-automatic weapon that left behind numerous shell casings, police said.
A car pulled into the parking lot of Independent Missionary Village Apartments, 6607 Prino Road, about 1:30 a.m. and someone inside the car opened fire on several cars and apartments, Police Chief Wilmon Smith.
"All we've confirmed is that the gunshots came from one weapon," Smith said.
Galveston County Sheriff's Office deputies assisted with collecting evidence after the shooting, Smith said.
"We're still interviewing witnesses and trying to narrow down potential suspects," he said.
Smith didn't have an exact count of the shots fired, but officers found many casings and other evidence of numerous rounds being fired, indicating the shooter must have used a semi-automatic weapon, he said.
The investigation continued Tuesday with the assistance of the sheriff's office, Smith said.
