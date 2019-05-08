Hitchcock Independent School District’s Board of Trustees on Tuesday unanimously named Travis Edwards as the lone finalist to succeed Carla Vickroy as the district’s superintendent.
Under state law, the district has 21 days to negotiate a contract with Edwards.
Edwards is superintendent at Bartlett Independent School District, a district of 324 students. Bartlett is a small town between Temple and Georgetown with a population nearly equal to the 1,648 students in the Hitchcock district.
Vickroy is retiring as superintendent of the district from which she graduated and where she worked as an educator for 14 years. She also served as principal at the primary school in Hitchcock and as the district’s assistant superintendent and district curriculum director.
She announced in March her intention to retire at the beginning of the 2019-20 school year.
Vickroy became acting superintendent in July 2014 when Superintendent Barbara Derrick resigned. She was named to the full-time position in January 2015.
Almost 30 people applied for the position, Vickroy said.
An official meeting to hire Edwards will take place about May 28, Vickroy said.
Board president Edward Wilson could not be reached for comment.
Edwards arrived at the Bartlett district in 2016. He had previously worked as a field service agent at the Region 14 Education Service Center in Abilene, where he helped administrators at low performing campuses improve schools to meet state standards, according to the Bartlett district’s website.
He also served as superintendent of the Loraine Independent School District before working in Bartlett.
At Bartlett, district scores administered by the Texas Education Agency went from “improvement required” to “met standard” during Edwards’ tenure there, according to the agency’s website.
The Hitchcock district was not rated under the state’s A to F system during the last school year because of a Hurricane Harvey provision.
