GALVESTON
ISLAND FESTIVAL CO/NTRACTS LIKELY TO CONTINUE
A chaotic gathering on Bolivar Peninsula, where Jeep Weekend resulted in 68 arrests through Saturday afternoon alone, was among the thing keeping the Galveston City Council inclined to stick with a festival format in which promoters host the major events.
The council members have been discussing changes to the way Galveston handles events after some downtown business owners complained about losing customers during the pre-Lenten Mardi Gras festival because of road closures and entry fees.
Some business owners have advocated with dropping the promoters and allowing for less highly organized events.
The council will renew the contract for Lone Star Rally, a November motorcycle event, and issue requests for proposals for Mardi Gras organizers. The Mardi Gras contract is up for renewal.
“Both of these events in my opinion need to be supported and their future solidified,” District 2 Councilman Craig Brown said.
There are some points of discussion to consider with the major festivals, but the current model saves the city money and keeps festival-goers safe, District 3 Councilman David Collins said.
“Mardi Gras isn’t going anywhere,” Collins said. “Whether we do anything about it or not, Mardi Gras is going to be with us.”
Compared to Jeep Weekend, Mardi Gras is tame, and that’s partly because of the structure festival promoters provide, Collins said.
The Mardi Gras contract with Yaga’s Entertainment has saved the city about $250,000 annually on security and clean-up costs since 2011, according to the city.
ISLAND HISTORY HONORED
The island officially surpassed 100 landmarks Thursday when the city council signed off on two more homes that warrant historic preservation.
The council approved designating houses at 3329 Ave. Q½ and 4502 Ave. O as landmarks, a status that protects the buildings from some changes and provides some tax relief for the homeowners.
Galveston’s landmark process has only been around since the 1990s, and in 2005 only seven landmarks were listed, city Historic Preservation Officer Catherine Gorman said.
Gorman’s house became the 100th landmark.
“It’s something I’m very proud of,” Gorman said.
The city typically dedicates a new landmark every few months, Gorman said.
A BRIGHT DAY ON 27TH STREET
The city council approved almost $120,000 for decorative streetlights along 27th Street and almost $300,000 for lights along 45th Street.
The cost will include the lights and the installation.
The city recently finished improvements along 27th Street from Broadway to Avenue O; work remains from Avenue O to Seawall Boulevard.
The 45 Street project, which started in March, should last about a year, according to city documents.
TIME TO WORK OUT
The McGuire-Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St., will get more than $13,000 in new gym equipment after city council approved the expenditure Thursday.
In October, the city bought about $73,500 in new cardio equipment for McGuire-Dent.
About 365 adults visit the facility daily, according to reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.