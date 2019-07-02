Texas in its most recent legislative session passed House Bill 1992, aimed at limiting robocalling, which Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law June 15.
That’s the good news.
The bad news is the law only identifies offenses — telemarketers failing to identify themselves, transmission of misleading caller identification, misrepresenting the origin of a telemarketing call — but doesn’t identify fines or penalties for those offenses.
And while Texas loves being number-one in pretty much anything, it is unfortunately the state in the United States that receives the most robocalls — 601 million in the month of March — and the top number of calls of any state in 2018 and 2019 so far, according to Reader’s Digest.
Like federal regulation, including the Do Not Call registry that has been in effect since 2003, it’s not likely Texas’ new law will do much to reduce the number of robocallers on the state’s smartphones, experts said.
“The Do Not Call registry doesn’t seem to do much,” said Raul Reyes, director of media relations at the University of Texas Medical Branch.
The medical branch hasn’t had to deal yet with an influx of viral calls so great that it disrupted its hospitals’ ability to function, as happened recently at Tufts University in Boston, Reyes said.
But Reyes receives so many robocalls personally that he has applied two blocking programs to his number through AT&T, his cellular provider, he said.
Across the country, the number of robocalls doubled between 2017 and 2018, rising to 5 billion a month or 14 per person, according to YouMail, a robocall blocking company.
In response, the Federal Communications Commission in June passed regulations that give phone companies the right to block unwanted calls without getting customers’ permission first, according to the commission’s website.
Many see this as a good first step to combating robocalling. While it was previously illegal for a cellular company to block a call, carriers now can aggressively go after robocallers.
Carriers such as AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile have free programs to protect customers from robocalls, but customers have to ask for them. Their effectiveness remains to be seen because most have only been in place for a short time.
Meanwhile, as phone companies, individual consumers and even the federal government are becoming more aggressive in their efforts to block robocalls, technology is making it cheaper and easier than ever for telemarketing companies to reach more phones on the off chance that some of them will result in transactions or successful scams, according to the Federal Trade Commission.
Most recently, software has enabled spoofing, the practice of making it look as if a call from a telemarketer is coming from a local number, a practice that the new Texas law would prohibit.
The law goes into effect in September.
Whether measures to limit and block robocalls or new robocalling technologies will prevail is the big question.
Apps for smartphones have gotten more aggressive and creative in their approaches to protecting consumers from unwanted calls, according to cybersecurity company Proofpoint.
RoboKillers, for example, employs Answer Bots that engage robocallers, replying to robocall questions with nebulous answers and sending them off on a path to nowhere while letting the receiver of the call off the hook, according to the company’s website.
That kind of aggressive solution might appeal to people like Tim Bargeron, assistant superintendent at the Galveston Independent School District, who doesn’t like passive approaches.
“Sometimes I text them back,” Bargeron said. “At least I can tell them to stop calling me.”
Experts say engaging personally in any way is a bad idea. Simply pushing a number when prompted by a robocall, for example, can let a telemarketer know they’ve reached a valid number, according to RoboKiller.
Indeed, government and industry experts agree on one piece of advice for people trying to avoid robocallers, beyond installing apps or calling their carrier for a protection plan:
Don’t answer any calls from unknown numbers. Just don’t answer.
