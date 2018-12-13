LEAGUE CITY
A $40 million project extending Landing Boulevard on the city’s west side — which would include building a bridge over Clear Creek — might remedy some of the traffic snarl on FM 518, officials said.
The Texas Department of Transportation on Thursday solicited public comment about the long-brewing project to reduce congestion in Galveston County’s biggest city.
“It will be an interesting addition to League City,” said Ed Poole, a resident and former council member who attended the public hearing. “I think as it provides access, it will be beneficial.”
Residents were mostly muted in their opinion about the extension and bridge project, with some expressing mild concern and others saying they were just there to learn more.
“I am somewhat concerned,” said Betsy Epps, who lives near where the proposed extension would go. “But I think the project is going to go through and I’m here to see how it might impact my subdivision.”
The project is a good idea, because the city needs to address growing traffic problems on the west side of town, Peggy Zahler said.
The city’s population in January was just shy of 105,000, up from about 102,634 at the same time in 2017, officials said. But, only about 52 percent of League City is developed and projections show the population could rise above 200,000, officials said.
Two possible solutions for alleviating the congestion are extending Landing Boulevard and a more controversial extension of Palomino Lane across Clear Creek.
The proposal to extend Palomino Lane has come under increasing public scrutiny in recent months from residents concerned about flooding, the cost and that it might undermine property values.
Several residents and even Mayor Pat Hallisey have said the Landing Boulevard project could be something of a test case. The city could build it first to determine whether it alone would alleviate traffic congestion enough to make the Palomino Lane extension unnecessary.
Residents in the Clear Creek Shores neighborhood have long opposed a bridge that would go over Clear Creek at Palomino Lane. The group in 2005 and 2009 helped scuttle plans for the project.
Residents protested including the project in the city’s master mobility plan, but the council approved it in a tight 5-3 vote.
As part of the proposal to extend Landing Boulevard, crews would construct a 1.7-mile road north to connect with Interstate 45, officials said.
The road would be divided by a raised median and include two 12-foot travel lanes in each direction, a 5-foot sidewalk on one side of the road and a 10-foot shared-use path on the other side, officials said.
Crews would also build a 2,800-foot bridge over Clear Creek and Newport Ditch, which is a tributary of Clear Creek, and a 100-foot bridge over a drainage channel, officials said.
After Thursday’s public hearing, officials will finalize the environmental analysis in early 2019 and complete final design and start right-of-way acquisition sometime that year, officials said.
Construction on the project is tentatively set for 2020, officials said.
Federal dollars administered through the Texas Department of Transportation will cover 80 percent of the $40 million price tag, and the remaining 20 percent would be in local money, said Danny Perez, spokesman for the department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.