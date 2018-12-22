GALVESTON
If you’re missing any Christmas presents, there’s a chance the Galveston Police Department has them.
Officers received a call on Dec. 17 from a woman who was concerned that her boyfriend might have been taking packages off of peoples’ front porches, said Capt. Joshua Schirard, spokesman for the Galveston Police Department.
Investigators responded to the house and discovered many missing Christmas presents, Schirard said. While charges are still pending, officers are now looking to return the presents to their owners.
“We were able to retrieve a lot,” Schirard said. “Everything from high-end electronics to toys.”
Porch pirates, or people who steal packages off of front porches, are a growing problem in the United States, according to law enforcement. The phenomena coincides with more and more people ordering Christmas presents online, Schirard said.
Of 1,000 people surveyed nationwide, more than 30 percent said they had been the victim of front porch thieves, according to a 2017 report from Illinois-based packaging company Shorr Packaging Corp.
“It’s not a giant issue, but there’s more than there has been in the past,” Schirard said.
Most of packages will be delivered during the day when the majority of homeowners are away at work, said Mark Hanna, a spokesman for the Insurance Council of Texas.
Law enforcement officers say the best method of preventing these crimes is having your packages delivered where the item can be received in person, with a next-door neighbor or at a secure drop box location.
“It’s not uncommon for people to follow delivery trucks or drive through neighborhoods looking for packages left on front porches,” Hanna said.
Galveston police have received about five separate reports of front porch thieves since Nov. 1, Schirard said.
But many residents choose not to report such crimes, Schirard said.
Detectives investigating the Dec. 17 case, for instance, have had a hard time tracking down owners for all of the missing packages, or even accounting for what is stolen and what isn’t, because a lot of them were never reported, Schirard said.
“In many cases, he took the items out of the package, so it’s difficult to match them,” Schirard said.
Investigators are asking anyone who might have expected a package that never showed up to call 409-765-3702, Schirard said.
The Insurance Council of Texas offers these tips to thwart porch pirates:
• Request that the delivery company hold your package at their closest pick-up facility until you can pick it up.
• Ask the shipper to require a signature confirmation of delivery to prevent packages being left when no one is home.
• Provide delivery instructions so packages can be left out of sight from your yard or the road.
• Tracking your order so that you will know when it will be delivered to your home.
If your package is stolen from your porch, and was delivered via the postal service, you can file a mail theft complaint with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Hanna said. The service will start your claims process. You should also notify your local police department of the theft, Hanna said.
In addition, many credit card companies offer protection for members whose covered purchase ends up being stolen. The coverage is limited, so check with your credit-card company for specifics, Hanna said.
If you witness a possible package theft, don’t try to prevent the crime, but if possible, record the thief’s vehicle license number and a description of the suspected thief, and call 911, Hanna said.
