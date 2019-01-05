GALVESTON
The Galveston Police Department hopes this year to use higher pay to entice more experienced officers from other agencies as it seeks to save time and money on training and to improve officer safety, officials said.
Officers joining the Galveston department from other forces can start at $64,090 compared with the previous maximum of $57,000, a 12.4 percent increase, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
“We believe this will help attract experienced officers to the department who are dedicated to serving the community,” Barnett said.
The city doesn’t have precise data, but most new Galveston officers haven’t worked at another police department before, Barnett said.
“We estimate it’s about 90 percent, if not more,” Barnett said.
The program launches with the first civil service exam of the year on Feb. 11, Police Chief Vernon Hale said.
The test is open to people with at least two years of patrol experience at a municipal, county or state law enforcement agency, officials said.
The idea is to save the department time and money on training and enhance officer safety by having more experienced police on the force, Hale said.
The Galveston force isn’t devoid of experienced officers, but most recruits are new to police work, Hale said.
“We’ve had our mix, but the vast majority are inexperienced and have to go through the state academy,” Hale said.
That’s typically a five-month course that the police department has to pay for, officials said.
The force hasn’t had a problem attracting quality officers, but with the new pay the department can become more selective, he said.
“I’m no longer looking for good officers,” Hale said. “We’re at a point now I believe we can look for great officers, excellent officers.”
Previous incentives include a $3,000 pay bump for a master’s degree, another $2,496 for a master peace officer certification and another $900 for a bilingual officer, Barnett said.
An officer coming to Galveston from another agency could potentially enter the force with a salary up to $70,486 before uniform and additional shift pay allowances, if he had a master’s degree, was bilingual and had a master peace officer certification, Barnett said.
The police department’s budgeted personnel expenses for 2019 is $17.7 million, an increase of $734,000 compared with the previous year.
Much of the increase was to fill vacant positions, according to records. The 2018 budget allotted funds for 117 officers, while the 2019 budget funded 130.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.