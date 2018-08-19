GALVESTON
Teams of volunteers will fan out through parts of Galveston County on Saturday to try to assess how well the county is recovering one year after Hurricane Harvey.
Galveston County Recovers will perform housing assessments in cities in Galveston County, the group said. The goal of the assessment is to identify people who might be in need of help repairing or rebuilding their homes.
The group in particular is looking to identify people who are “vulnerable” because they are elderly, disabled or have a low household income. Information collected by volunteers will be passed on to case workers who can help such people.
Galveston County Recovers estimates there are more than 10,000 homeowners in the county that need assistance and have at least one vulnerability.
The organization is a coalition of local nonprofits and public agencies working to coordinate housing recovery after Hurricane Harvey. The group organizes volunteer efforts and offers outreach to people who need extra help.
Hurricane Harvey made landfall about 200 miles south of Galveston on Aug. 25, 2017. The storm dropped more than 50 inches of rain over the Houston area over the next two days, causing catastrophic flooding across the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.