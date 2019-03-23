GALVESTON
A complaint by some officers about the age of police cars has prompted the city to consider changing a policy allowing officers to take their vehicles home, a practice that’s common among departments nationwide, but under increasing scrutiny.
Cars in the take-home program are typically older because they move into the program when a vehicle is replaced with a newer one, Chief Vernon Hale said. And they’re considered a perk by many departments around the nation.
Last week, media consultant Wayne Dolcefino, a former Houston TV reporter, posted several online statements lambasting the city about the age of its fleet of police vehicles.
City officials suspected the Galveston Municipal Police Association, a union representing officers, had hired Dolcefino to hammer the city before collective bargaining begins in a few months. Both the union and Dolcefino said that wasn’t the case, but Dolcefino wouldn’t say who had hired him.
Removing old cars used in the take-home program is the easiest way to reduce the age of the fleet, Hale said.
The average age of police cars not in the take-home program is only about 44 months, about 3.5 years, Hale said.
Hale said he wasn’t excited about ending the program.
“I honestly believe it’s a great program,” Hale said. “There’s absolutely benefits to having a take-home program.”
Take-home programs are popular across Texas because they increase police visibility in neighborhoods and decrease police response time, said Kevin Lawrence, executive director of the Texas Municipal Police Association.
Lawrence refers to take-home programs as fleet programs.
‘A MOVING BILLBOARD’
“They, by and large, utilize fleet programs because they want their officers to be on duty the moment they come on service,” Lawrence said.
Officers save time if they don’t have to drive to a central location to pick up a police vehicle, he said.
When officer Kelly Williamson had a take-home car, he appreciated being on duty the moment he stepped out of his house, he said. Williamson is a spokesman for the League City Police Department.
The department began the program in the 1990s and officers enjoy having their own cars to care for, Williamson said.
“It seems more likely to be taken care of and driven more carefully if you have a sense of it being your own car,” Williamson said.
That’s one of the reasons Galveston officers enjoy the take-home program, Galveston police Sgt. John Courtney said.
“If an officer’s on the island and he’s off duty and a critical incident occurs, he’s available to respond,” Courtney said. “He has that ability.”
Take-home programs also naturally make for a safer environment in which the public is more aware of police presence, said Charley Wilkison, executive director of the Combined Law Enforcement Association of Texas.
“It’s a cheap, easy way to make sure that the public’s aware that officers are everywhere,” Wilkison said. “It’s a moving billboard.”
The program also saves departments money because one officer is more likely to better take care of his assigned car than a shared car, Wilkison said.
REVIEWING POLICIES
But the benefits of take-home programs aren’t clear, said Phillip Lyons, dean and director of the College of Criminal Justice at Sam Houston State University.
“One of the downsides to having these vehicles is they sit for two-thirds of the time in somebody’s driveway,” Lyons said. “It’s not entirely clear that it would extend the life to such an extent that it would justify being out of use.”
These programs also pose an additional liability risk, said Lyons, who also has observed such take-home programs are on the decline.
In Anderson, Indiana, seven police officers in 2017 quit after the police department, at the behest of the city council, changed its take-home police car policy, according to reports. The policy limited the take-home program to police living in Anderson.
And it also required the police officers use the take-home for related police business, but not for personal use, according to The Herald Bulletin in Anderson. The Anderson policy also prohibits civilian passengers in the cars, unless approved by administrative staff. And the officers using the cars must have badges, weapons, radio and other pertinent equipment, according to The Herald Bulletin.
‘WE NEED MORE CARS’
In Galveston, police officers using take-home cars must live in the city and use the cars to drive to and from work and for work purposes. But the Galveston policies don’t specifically prohibit other uses, nor does it prohibit the transport of family members or civilians in cars. But driving family members around in take-home cars is considered by island police a bad practice, Courtney said.
Round Rock Police Department, which is north of Austin, hasn’t had any problems with its take-home program since 2014, when it limited the policy to officers living within a certain distance of the city limits, Chief Allen Banks said.
“It’s a benefit for the officer and it tends to have them keep their cars as their mobile offices,” Banks said. “They keep it cleaner. They tend to take care of it better.”
The department has strict rules for when off-duty officers can and can’t use their patrol cars, he said.
Galveston officers want newer cars, but they’d be willing to accept some older vehicles to keep the program, Galveston Municipal Police Association President Geoff Gainer said.
“I don’t think that the solution is to take out all of the old cars,” Gainer said. “I think the solution is that we need more new cars.”
The patrol vehicles haven’t been as high of a concern for officers as other issues, such as revising the ailing pension system, Gainer said.
It’s not clear yet what changes will come to the take-home program, but continuing the policy will involve cars that are older, Hale said.
