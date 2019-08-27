GALVESTON
U.S. Senate candidate M.J. Hegar spoke to a packed room during a Democrats 2020 event Tuesday evening in the McGuire Dent Recreation Center.
Hegar faces seven other hopefuls aiming for the March 3 primary election to oppose Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in the November 2020 general election.
Hegar told the crowd she was confident she could beat the incumbent, in part because Cornyn had sent people to record every one of her speaking engagements, she said.
“I take that as a compliment,” she said, gesturing toward a young man with a video camera, who later said he worked for America Rising, a political action committee doing opposition research on Democratic candidates in major races.
“When I was younger, I took an oath when I entered the military to protect my country against domestic and foreign threats, and I really didn’t understand that then,” Hegar said. “But I sure do now.”
She served in the Air National Guard for three tours in Afghanistan as a combat rescue helicopter pilot, and was injured in her last mission.
The stump speech focused on the U.S. role in the world and on maintaining its position as a global superpower. She argued human rights violations at home threatened the country’s reputation abroad.
“The atrocities against children and families on the border are complex, life-and-death issues that I see politicians reduce to talking points,” she said. “We need comprehensive immigration reform; we need to fix the system, of course. But do not all people have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness?”
What sets her apart from others seeking the nomination is the potential for reaching independent Texas voters, Hegar said.
A gun owner herself, she could reach those voters by changing the gun culture in America and through her dedication to national security, Hegar said.
She condemned Washington politics for being dependent on corporate donations and special interest groups such as private prisons and the National Rifle Association.
“Your message for everybody on ballots in 2020 should be: ‘We are your boss and we’re gonna fire anyone who refuses to see that,’” she said.
“We haven’t seen enough people running for elected office who are like us.”
