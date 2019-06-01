After months of listening to residents, Vision Galveston on Thursday will roll out its community-generated plan for the future of the city.
Four events over the course of the day will present recommendations and priorities for the city compiled from multiple residents’ forums and workshops held since early November.
Two of those events are designed to be interactive and participatory — a 3:30 p.m. session outside the Hotel Galvez to discuss better use of public spaces in Galveston with a focus on the seawall; and a 3:30 p.m. session north of Broadway at the Central Middle School gymnasium to talk about plans for the future of housing, development, public transit, reduction of street flooding and optimal use of vacant properties.
“All sectors of the community that we talked to brought up the issue of quality, affordable housing in Galveston and how we can make this a place where residents can find quality jobs and where all workers can find quality places to live,” said Keath Jacoby, program director for Vision Galveston.
Teachers, first responders and hospitality workers alike expressed concern about how they couldn’t afford to live in Galveston, at least not in a place with desirable services and amenities, she said.
The focus for Vision Galveston's community development effort is north of Broadway.
“That part of town is going to be developed, no matter what,” Jacoby said. “We want to see that it’s developed to meet the needs of the community, and that the existing community is heavily involved in what’s happening there.”
The goal is not to take over an area of the city to turn it into something else, but to maintain an existing culture and established neighborhoods while funneling in new growth and development, she said.
Philanthropic organizations in Galveston have indicated they’d be willing provide initial money for this initiative, Jacoby said, though she did not name the organizations.
One Vision Galveston recommendation is to create a community development infrastructure for Galveston. That includes establishing a Community Development Corporation, a nonprofit, non-governmental entity that would include a land trust component for developing long-term community assets; and formation of a Revitalization Authority to acquire, hold and sell vacant properties strategically for high-quality residential and commercial development that meets community needs.
Consultant Alexandra Miller, who has worked with Vision Galveston over the public input period, said the work of a Community Development Corporation is to manage development that’s mission-driven and benefits the community.
“Really, the idea is you’re trying to create outcomes that the market on its own will not create,” she said.
Market-driven real estate development has no choice but to build whatever will bring in the most profit. Community-driven development, on the other hand, can take a more holistic approach, asking what a particular community needs to make it affordable, to provide the type of housing residents need and want and to make sure that neighborhoods have the kind of amenities that make them desirable and livable, Miller said.
“It’s taking real estate development and trying to get it to reflect what’s needed in the community,” Miller said.
In addition to focusing on better use of public spaces and developing quality affordable housing, Vision Galveston’s plan includes coordinating efforts at Texas A&M University at Galveston, University of Texas Medical Branch and the Galveston Economic Development Partnership to make Galveston a welcoming incubator for new businesses, Jacoby said.
“There’s no real system now," Jacoby said. “Everybody’s working on their little piece, but we don’t have an ecosystem.”
A keynote address at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Hotel Galvez will bring together local leaders with Vision Galveston staff and consultants to address plans moving forward, including funding options for particular projects.
“We’ve come up with this vision plan, now we want people to hear how the plans of city leaders converge with ours,” Jacoby said. “How do these partner agencies fit in and how do we move forward together?”
Jacoby emphasized that this event is not the end of Vision Galveston’s work, but the beginning.
“We’ve applied for our C-3 and plan to be a functioning agency by January 2020,” she said. “This is a starting point. We can’t talk anymore. We need to go.”
Seating is limited at the keynote session and reservations are required.
A launch party at Pier 21 will cap off the day with drinks, activities and displays of some of the public input collected over the course of the plan.
For details, visit www.visiongalveston.com.
