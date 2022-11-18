TEXAS CITY
Officials broke ground Friday on an $11 million fire station and police substation meant to serve residents and businesses on the city's growing west side.
Fire Station No. 4 and a new substation, 5721 Lago Mar Blvd., will enhance fire and police services and cut response times around the Lago Mar subdivision and Tanger Outlets area of Interstate 45 as the city continues to grow westward. The project is being headed by Gamma Construction.
Texas City has a police force of more than 80 officers, while the city is served by 72 firefighters.
About 3,500 new homes have gone up in the Lago Mar and Seacrest subdivisions, adding about 5,000 people to the city's population between 2010 and 2020, Mayor Dedrick Johnson said, citing the the U.S. Census.
Lago Mar, a 2,033-acre community on Interstate 45 developed by Land Tejas, eventually will include 4,400 homes and 14,000 residents, developers have said.
That project and others are shifting the center mass of Texas City west across I-45.
“The area is also dealing with construction on the interstate that results in even longer emergency response times," Johnson said.
"This is why the construction of station 4 is vital to Texas City.
“It can take as long as 15 to 17 minutes for emergency response due to the work along the interstate.”
The fire station will be about 15,000 square feet and house an engine and medic crew, according to the city.
Station No. 4 will include sleeping rooms, showers, a dining area, dayroom, captain’s office, workout room and storage areas.
An equipment area will consist of three 85-foot-deep drive-through bays, gear and medical supply storage space and a decontamination area. The building will support growth by staffing a ladder truck or adding an additional medic unit and crew, the city said.
“We have worked to mitigate challenges from the construction and lack of a station by keeping a regular presence in the area,” Johnson said.
“We have also had a substation in the Mainland City Centre so police are not too far.”
The police substation will be about 2,000 square feet and enhance the police presence for the residential and commercial areas on the west side, the city said.
It also will save time for officers who have to return to the station to do paperwork.
“The project is projected to cost $11.5 million and come from the general fund,” Johnson said.
“It was originally supposed to cost around $8 million, but we amended the budget for an additional $3 million as construction prices have increased.”
Johnson expects the project to be complete in about spring 2024.
A ceremony was held at the future site with Johnson, Chief of Police Joe Stanton, Fire Chief David Zacherl and a project team and publics works employees Jack Haralson and D.J. Hutchinson on hand.
