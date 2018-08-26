LEAGUE CITY
Although 8,000 homes flooded in League City during Hurricane Harvey, Galveston County’s biggest city has continued to grow in the year since the storm.
League City’s population in January was just shy of 105,000, up from about 102,634 at the same time in 2017, officials said.
But city officials must consider how to balance growth while protecting the people already living in League City, their homes and other property, several residents said.
“Drainage appears to be the major challenge,” said resident Peggy Zahler.
Only about 52 percent of League City is developed, most of it to the east of Interstate 45, officials said. But that could soon change.
Projections show that, once fully developed, the city’s population could rise above 200,000, Mayor Pat Hallisey said.
But since Hurricane Harvey flooded parts of the city, residents have been wary of any new development that could divert water through their homes or dam up their neighborhoods.
And many such developments could come to League City.
For instance, three large tracts of old ranch land in southwestern League City, which could add up to about 4,500 acres, or about 13 percent of the city’s land area, could soon fill with residential and commercial developments, city officials said.
But the city council has taken some steps to address residents’ concerns about the interplay between development and flooding.
The city council voted 6-1 in June to approve an ordinance requiring the lowest floor elevation of a new building to be at a minimum of 24 inches above the larger of the base flood elevation, the crown of the nearest street or the highest grade adjacent to the building, and also be a minimum of 3 inches above the nearest 500-year flood elevation.
The measure would apply to new developments, officials said.
The base flood elevation is the computed elevation to which floodwaters are anticipated to rise during a 100-year flood event.
The previous rules required an 18-inch elevation.
City officials also have proposed several projects for the 2019 budget that would address drainage, Mayor pro tem Todd Kinsey said.
“If you look at the proposed capital improvement plan, I believe it will solve our drainage problems,” Kinsey said.
The city’s 2019 capital improvement plan includes several projects related to drainage, said Angie Steelman, director of budget and project management.
City staff members propose about $17.22 million for drainage-related projects, officials said.
About $9.46 million is proposed for street reconstruction and drainage improvements and another $225,000 is for stormwater improvements, records show.
Those projects include funding a design for a citywide model of drainage systems, designing drainage improvements to the Newport subdivision, designing a Deer Ridge Drive buyout and overland flow improvements and designing Landing subdivision drainage improvements, officials said.
But stopping future flooding like the city saw during Hurricane Harvey will require a regional approach, Hallisey said.
The mayor has taken steps, including replacing Councilman Dan Becker in July as the main city representative on the Clear Creek and Dickinson Bayou watershed steering committees, that he argues will strengthen the city’s position in regional flood-control decisions.
The boards are made up of representatives from several governments south of Houston, and are supposed to help plan and coordinate regional plans to reduce flooding.
A $295 million Clear Creek flood control project, which has been considered since 1962, also could provide some relief, officials said.
The governor’s office July 5 announced the federal government allocated about $5 billion to the Army Corps of Engineers for disaster recovery projects, including the Clear Creek project.
The allocation was a result of the disaster supplemental budget passed by Congress earlier this year, and is in addition to the $500 million announced by the corps in June, officials said.
