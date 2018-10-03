Will being a pro-gun rights legislator hurt U.S. Rep. Randy Weber in the November race for his seat in Congress?
He doesn’t seem to think so.
While participating in a panel at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin last week, Weber was asked whether he thought gun issues would play a part in the final outcome of his race for re-election.
He mostly demurred on answering a question about how gun-control issues would play in the election.
“Texas probably has more gun owners, more concealed handgun licenses, than any other in the country, I would imagine,” Weber said.
The panel was focused on whether leaders would address gun issues on a national level after mass shootings during the past year.
Weber, whose Congressional district includes Santa Fe, appeared alongside U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, a Florida Democrat whose district includes Parkland, Florida. There were mass shootings in both Santa Fe and Parkland this year. The shootings happened about four months apart, and together left 27 people dead and 30 people injured.
Weber said he supported school safety measures such as giving tax breaks to retired police officers who sign on to provide security, but also spoke in support of measures that would loosen some gun laws, including legislation that would require each state to recognize and accept concealed carry permits from other states.
Deutch, who argued for universal background checks, said he believed some members of Congress would lose in the midterm elections because of their stances on gun control.
“There are a number of members that have historically assumed they can take a hardline position against even the most common-sense gun safety measures and not have to worry about it because other issues are more important to their voters,” Deutch said. “They’re going to lose.”
Adrienne Bell, Weber’s opponent for the 14th Texas Congressional district, supports universal background checks, among other gun-control measures.
Weber’s stance doesn’t come as a surprise. A staunch Republican, he was endorsed by the National Rifle Association before the March primary elections. He’s also right about representing a lot of gun owners. In 2016, League City, which is in his district, was identified as the state’s most well-armed city, based on the number of concealed handgun licenses active there.
Weber’s appearance at a political forum like the Texas Tribune Festival might surprise some. He has been criticized locally for not hosting town hall meetings with local constituents over the past few years. He also has not responded to requests to debate Bell.
STEPPING DOWN IN SANTA FE
One of the candidates for the Santa Fe ISD Board of Trustees said this week that, despite her appearance on the ballot, she is no longer running for the seat and is supporting another candidate.
During a campaign forum Monday, Donna Hayes, one of four people running for Position No. 4, announced she was no longer campaigning and was endorsing Jessica Hagewood.
Hayes, Hagewood and Clay Hertenberger are attempting to defeat longtime board member John Rothermel.
Hayes did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday. Hagewood confirmed she had accepted Hayes’ endorsement.
NOTEBOOK
The Trump administration last week completed a rollback of offshore-drilling safety regulations put into place after the Deepwater Horizon disaster. Environmental groups called the changes, which, among other things, remove requirements for independent verification of safety measures on offshore oil platforms, a “slap in the face to coastal communities. ... U.S. Sen. John Cornyn has spent most of the past week criticizing delays in confirming Brett Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court Justice. On Wednesday, he said Kavanaugh hadn’t gone through a fair process. During last week’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, he said he couldn’t think of a “more embarrassing scandal for the United States Senate since the McCarthy hearings.” ... U.S. Rep. Randy Weber called last week’s Kavanaugh hearing an “attempted character assassination” in a tweet. ... Tuesday, Oct. 9 is the last day to register to vote in the midterm elections. ... There are 18 days until early voting for the mid-term election begins.
