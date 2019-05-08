GALVESTON
The announcement of the location of the trial for the accused Santa Fe High School shooter has been postponed until June, officials confirmed Wednesday.
Judge John Ellisor had originally scheduled May 10 as the date when he would announce where and when Dimitrios Pagourtzis’ capital murder trial will be held.
That plan changed Wednesday when Ellisor rescheduled the hearing to June 21.
Pagourtzis is accused of killing 10 people and shooting 13 others inside Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018. He was arrested on the day of the shooting and has been held at the Galveston County Jail since then.
In February, Ellisor granted defense attorneys’ request to move the Pagourtzis’ trial outside of Galveston County. The attorney argued Pagourtzis could not receive a fair trial in Galveston County and pointed to angry social media posts and comments left on news stories about the shooting as evidence of biases against Pagourtzis.
Officials have not indicated where Pagourtzis trial might be held. Before deciding on a new location, Ellisor must find another county that can accommodate a lengthy and high-profile trial, both in its facilities and on its calendar.
Pagourtzis’ defense attorney said Wednesday he believed Ellisor was trying to arrange the final details about the venue change before holding the hearing.
“From the parties’ standpoint, there aren’t any legal issues on the table,” Nick Poehl said. “It’s mainly logistics.”
The trial will still be prosecuted by the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office, with Ellisor presiding.
