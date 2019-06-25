GALVESTON
A Galveston man attempted to pay a woman $3,000 to arrange a sexual encounter between him and her 14-year-old daughter, according to case details authorities released Tuesday.
Steven Goff, 36, is charged with two counts of attempted sexual performance by a child, both third-degree felonies, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.
Goff is a therapist with a private practice, The Center for Counseling and Coaching, in Galveston. He did not return a phone call seeking comment Tuesday.
In a criminal complaint the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office released Tuesday, investigators outlined a series of events in 2018 in which Goff is accused of propositioning a woman and offering to pay for sex with the woman’s teenage daughter.
The woman called the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 29 and reported a man had requested nude photos of her daughter and offered money to have sex with her, according to the complaint.
The woman told police she had met the man while working as a dancer at Oceans Cabaret, a club in the 1200 block of Interstate 45 in unincorporated Galveston County, according to the complaint.
The woman said the man paid her and another woman $500 to spend time with him and offered to pay them more to perform a sex show over the Facetime app at one of their houses, according to the complaint.
During that encounter, the man told the women he wanted the show to take place in a home where children could hear it, according to the complaint.
The woman, who has daughters ages 4, 8 and 14, later began texting the man directly, and in those conversations, he began to make more sexually explicit requests, according to the complaint.
The woman began taking photos of the messages, some of which were sent through the Snapchat app, according to the complaint.
At one point, the woman sent the man a picture of her 4-year-old daughter’s feet, because she wanted to ensure he “would continue the conversation so she could get more evidence,” according to the complaint.
The woman later gave deputies photos of text messages and audio recordings between her and the man, in which he sent her information about his PayPal account, and offered to pay her $3,000 for a sexual encounter with her 14-year-old daughter, according to the complaint.
The encounter did not happened, and the woman contacted the sheriff’s office after the offer was made, according to the complaint.
In one of the final messages, the man told the woman to disregard all his previous texts.
“This has been a joke,” he said, according to the complaint.
A warrant was issued for Goff’s arrest May 3, according to the complaint.
U.S. Marshals arrested Goff in Covington, Louisiana, June 6 and he was booked into the Galveston County Jail on Monday, according to court documents.
His bond on the two counts was set at $80,000, according to court records. He was no longer listed in custody at the jail Tuesday afternoon.
Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset declined to comment about the investigation.
