GALVESTON
Beaches on the West End have become a more popular location for island tourists, but now some residents are worried the higher numbers of people are bringing more trash to the area.
More people have been drawn to the West End in recent years, a trend evidenced by a 40 percent decline since 2013 in car counts at Stewart Beach and Apffel Park, two of the island’s most popular beach parks, according to Galveston Park Board of Trustees data.
The park board promotes island tourism and maintains beaches.
In 2013, the two East End parks drew more than 171,500 cars combined, but in 2017, the two parks pulled in 111,663 cars, according to the data.
But all the people spending time on West End beaches means more trash in the area, said Jose Ruiz, a beach enthusiast and guide at the Galveston Yacht Basin, 715 North Holiday Drive.
He takes clients all over the island and spends a lot of time on West End beaches, he said.
“I take the dogs for a walk on Sunny Beach and that’s where I see all the glass and trash and cigarette butts,” Ruiz said. “The beaches, they get hammered because of all the tourists.”
The park board cleans the entire beachfront, except Jamaica Beach and the Galveston Island State Park, board spokeswoman Jaree Fortin said.
Crews empty between 500 to 600 trash cans at least four times a day during the summer, and hand-pick litter year-round, Fortin said.
“We also need the public’s help to keep the beaches clean and pristine,” Fortin said.
Last year, the park board began sending a crew out in the afternoon to clean beaches in front of the seawall, Fortin said. This was largely in response to the blue water phenomenon, a summer when Galveston waters looked more blue than usual and drove heavy traffic to the island, she said.
“That area of the beach is wide enough to allow vehicles to pass and collect bags,” Fortin said. “The narrow beaches and roadways on the West End make this effort extremely dangerous.”
It’s a problem that will probably require an intense public education effort to put a dent in, said Judy Shorman, West End resident and president of the Sunny Beach Neighborhood Association.
“It’s very frustrating and offensive,” Shorman said. “I don’t understand it.”
The city and the park board are likely doing all they can with the resources available, although there could be more signage, both at the beaches and at the island’s entrance, Shorman said.
“It would take a big public education program to make a difference,” Shorman said.
There should be heftier fines for littering, Ruiz said. He usually picks up trash around the island, Ruiz said. Keeping beaches clean will probably require more help from the citizens, he said.
