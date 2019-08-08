Galveston’s low temperature on Wednesday night was 86 degrees — the highest minimum ever recorded on the island, according to the National Weather Service.
Often, Galveston can boast cooler temperatures than those across the bay thanks to coastal breezes, but not this week.
“Right now the dew point, or the amount of moisture in the air, is really high and doesn’t allow the air temperature to drop down,” said meteorologist Jimmy Fowler of the weather service’s Houston division.
“The moisture in the air late in the day is still trapping energy from the sun,” Fowler said.
In League City, with a slightly lower dew point, the temperature dipped overnight on Wednesday to 79 degrees compared to Galveston’s 86.
But even 86 degrees felt cool compared to Thursday’s high temperatures. On Galveston Island, the mercury rose to 95 by 1 p.m. with a heat index of 117 degrees, warranting an excessive heat warning.
“Basically that means no strenuous outdoor activity, try to drink lots of water and, when you can, stay inside and enjoy the air-conditioning,” Fowler said.
The excessive heat warning applied only to coastal Galveston County, while areas on the mainland were under an excessive heat advisory which means about the same — seek cool and shaded places to avoid overheating.
The county can expect more of the same for as long as the high-pressure system sitting on top of Texas remains lodged in place, likely at least until Monday or Tuesday of next week, said meteorologist Scott Overpeck of the weather service.
“This kind of high-pressure system is pretty typical for this time of year, the first two weeks of August, and it does last for a few days,” Overpeck said. “At least into Monday we’re looking at hot temperatures and the same conditions.”
Island beachgoers shouldn’t necessarily feel safe from overheating just because they can jump in the ocean when they feel like it, Overpeck warned.
“Those Gulf waters are kind of warm so you’re still looking at bath water temperatures and it won’t cool you down much,” he said. “The main thing is stay out of the sun, look for shaded areas if you’re outside, wear light clothing and drink lots of water.”
Temperatures at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston reached 100 degrees for the first time this summer, according to the weather service.
Friday is expected to feel very similar to Thursday in Galveston County with a heat index expected making it feel like 114 degrees on the island and 107 on the mainland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.