GALVESTON
Each morning between March and October, Adam Musick is out on the beach setting up umbrellas and chairs before the temperature starts rising.
For years, Musick has run an umbrella stand and personal watercraft business from spots along seawall beaches under his company Beach Service LLC, he said.
He owns as many as 150 umbrella stands, but typically puts out about 25 a day, which he hopes to rent at $30 a set on a busy summer day, he said. Weekdays on the beach are generally slower, even in summer months, so picking up business on the weekends is key, he said.
Running the numbers — as customers frequently do in their heads, vendors said — the business would seem to be extremely lucrative. But the business can be tough and there are a lot of misconceptions about it, said Jason Worthen, the owner of Gulf Coast Watersports, an umbrella, chair, personal watercraft and paddleboard vendor on Galveston’s seawall and recent park board appointee.
“It’s definitely not the moneymaking business everybody perceives it to be,” Worthen said. “There’s a cost to operating and insurance. It rains, and some days we can’t open. Not every day is a beautiful Saturday in the summer.”
Businesses have to be prepared to have little to no income for several months out of the year, he said. For that reason, a lot of vendors work other jobs, Worthen said.
Musick, for instance, also works as a Realtor, he said. Worthen spends the winter months working on his Jet Skis and getting other equipment ready for the season, he said. There isn’t a job he would prefer doing more, he said.
“I love the beach and I love Galveston,” Worthen said. “I would almost do this for free.”
Each concessionaire enters into an agreement with the Park Board of Trustees to lease a space from which to conduct business. The park board charges a $500 application fee, and has a set base rate, depending on the type of business and where it wants to conduct business, spokeswoman Mary Beth Bassett said.
The Parks and Amenities Committee recommends a base rate and a minimum amount for the area, which the trustees then approve, she said.
The park board charged about $260,000 this year to about 30 different businesses operating on seawall beaches and beach parks. That figure is down from a few years ago, despite increases to the base rate of contracts. For instance, in 2014 the park board collected $310,599 in revenue from concession leases.
The park board puts out bids every October and November for open areas and selects the highest bidder, Bassett said. The agreements, or renewals, are valid for two to five years, depending on the contract, she said.
There are restrictions to how many concessionaires of any one type can work in an allotted space, Worthen said.
“There’s quite a bit of beachfront, so they like to spread everything out so every vendor has a good opportunity and so there’s not a safety concern, such as having too many personal watercraft operating,” he said.
Vendors can also buy businesses from each other throughout the contract period. Elmer Akres recently bought the contract for The Hippo inflatable slide at Stewart Beach. He operates as Regals Entertainment.
He sets up and takes down the massive inflatable slide each day, and sells rides to beachgoers, he said. He has reduced the prices to attract more families and was looking into ways to change his marketing, he said.
“The scenery is nice,” Akres said. “But it’s not always as busy as I would have thought, even when the beach is busy.”
