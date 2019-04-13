The motor vehicle department of the Galveston County Tax Office on March 11 was awarded the Silver Level by the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles for its outstanding performance and efficiency in providing title and registration services, county officials said.
The award, part of the state's Performance Quality Recognition Program that began in 2018, recognizes county tax assessor collectors that go above and beyond in complying with Texas laws, rules and procedures, and that provide exceptional customer service.
To win the Silver Level, the office must have demonstrated compliance with statutory requirements, as well as shown a commitment to preventing fraud, providing a high level of customer service and training employees.
Cheryl E. Johnson is the assessor and collector of taxes for Galveston County.
— Angela Wilson
