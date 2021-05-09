Young anglers and their families lined the shores at Highland Bayou Park in La Marque on Saturday to participate in the La Marque Kids Fish event, a fishing tournament with category awards and an overall winner.
Almost 400 area youths competed in this year's event, which was presented by the City of La Marque and Serious Tackle along with several other sponsors.
