LA MARQUE
Burglars hit as many as 10 automobiles Sunday night in the Delany Cove neighborhood, police and victims said.
Officers received “several” reports of car burglaries in the area near Delany Road, east of downtown La Marque, late Sunday night and early Monday morning, La Marque Police Department detective Evelyn Arredondo said.
Officers determined all the vehicles that had been broken into had been left unlocked, Arredondo said. There were no suspects, she said.
Reginald Wallace, 63, was one of the victims. He said police officers knocked on his front door about 4 a.m. and told him two of his vehicles — a Toyota 4Runner and a Lexus ES 350 — had been burglarized.
“They could see that the compartments in the cars were open and stuff had been dumped in the seats,” Wallace said, noting that his vehicles had indeed been left unlocked but nothing of his ended up getting stolen. “There was no vandalism, no windows were broken or anything like that.”
Wallace said the officers told him at least 10 cars had been broken into.
— Aaron West
