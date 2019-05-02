LEAGUE CITY
Two men were injured late Wednesday in a shooting at a residence, police said.
Police responded to a call about a weapons offense about 9:40 p.m. Thursday in the 5900 block of Misty Meadow Street, said Kelly Williamson, spokesman for the League City Police Department.
Two men, 32 and 34, had gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital with injuries that didn’t appear life-threatening, Williamson said.
Police hadn’t made any arrests as of Thursday morning, but were investigating what led to the shooting, Williamson said.
“At this time, it is purely speculative as to what caused the disturbance and if the gunshot was deliberate,” Williamson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.