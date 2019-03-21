Three years ago, when his mother died from leukemia at age 45, Noah Bova started growing out his hair.
Last week, the O’Connell College Preparatory School junior had his long locks cut off, to be donated to Wigs for Kids, a nonprofit that makes hairpieces for people who’ve lost their hair because of disease, chemotherapy, burns or other conditions.
Hair stylist Annie Willow of Happy Pretty You, a salon on 23rd Street in Galveston, volunteers for the Ohio-based organization both by cutting donors’ hair and helping recipients fit and use their new hairpieces. Willow is an ambassador and community education coordinator for Wigs for Kids, a task she said she’d spend every waking hour doing if she didn’t have to make money to pay the rent.
On Friday, Bova ran his fingers through his silky, straight hair that hung down to his biceps. His friend from O’Connell, Elizabeth Pennington, looked on.
“His friends aren’t going to recognize him when he gets back from spring break,” Pennington said.
Bova’s father, Anthony, and three grandparents also watched as Willow gathered the long hair into small sections, then braided each piece.
Anthony Bova couldn’t stop smiling, pulling out his cell phone to take a picture every few minutes and absorbing some good-natured ribbing from his son over how badly he used his smartphone camera.
Regina Foreman, Noah’s maternal grandmother, watched intently and quietly, off to the side.
“Her name was Donna Foreman Bova,” Regina Foreman said. “Everybody told Noah he had hair just like hers.”
When all of Bova’s hair had been secured in rubber-banded braids, Willow held one up and aimed a sharp pair of scissors at the root.
“Are you ready?” she said, making eye contact with Bova in the mirror.
Bova squinched his eyes closed, then opened them.
“Yes,” he said. “Let’s do this.”
It takes 15 to 25 donations of hair like Bova’s to make one hairpiece, Willow said. Each one is handmade, each strand hand-knotted and sewn.
“They need more stylists to get certified to participate,” she said. “And they need more people to donate their hair.”
The hair has to be virgin — no chemical processes on it, ever. And it needs to be a foot long to be usable. Willow keeps her donations in a cabinet until she has a big bunch, then mails them to Wigs for Kids at her own expense.
She told the story of another client, a recipient, a young girl who lost her hair when she was burned badly in a landmine incident in Syria.
“We put her hairpiece on in here,” Willow said. “When she walked out, she stopped on the sidewalk and tossed her hair, like this.” Willow raised her chin sharply, as if to throw her hair off her face.
“She looked like a little girl again.”
Willow teaches recipients and their families how to care for the hairpieces and cuts them in a style they like. When fitted correctly, they can swim in their hairpieces or do any kind of physical activity.
The haircut proceeded until Bova was left with a shorn head, a floppy layer of top hair remaining. He ran his fingers along the back of his head to see whether he liked the length.
“Oh, man!” he said, his tone indicating pure disbelief that this was indeed his head.
When he first started growing out his hair, he was just too lazy to get it cut, Bova said. It had been a bad year. His mother died, then his paternal grandmother and an uncle, shortly after.
When he decided to keep growing it, he got ribbed by other kids and was told he looked ugly, he said.
“My dad supported me through the whole thing,” he said.
A friend told him she’d donated her hair to Wigs for Kids and Bova began looking for an affiliated salon in Galveston County. He found Willow and Happy Pretty You, right up the street from his school.
“I didn’t notice how much my hair was like my mom’s until my friend’s mom, at a baseball game, just stood there looking at me for the longest time,” Bova said.
“She said, ‘You have Donna’s hair,’” he said, reaching his fingers up toward his shorn neck. “It was almost like having a part of her here with me.”
Bova said he remembered how much happiness his mother got from a hairpiece she wore after losing her hair to chemotherapy.
“It made her so happy,” he said. “I knew I wanted to do this for someone else.”
