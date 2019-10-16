First time author and Galveston native Tilman Fertitta will sign copies of his new book "Shut Up and Listen! Hard Business Truths That Will Help You Succeed" on Sunday at The San Luis Resort Spa & Conference Center, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston.

Fertitta's book was released Sept. 17 by publishing giant, HarperCollins, and is on USA Today, Publisher's Weekly, and the Wall Street Journal's book best-seller lists. He's also scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 3:30 p.m. followed by the book signing at 4 p.m.

