First time author and Galveston native Tilman Fertitta will sign copies of his new book "Shut Up and Listen! Hard Business Truths That Will Help You Succeed" on Sunday at The San Luis Resort Spa & Conference Center, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston.
Fertitta's book was released Sept. 17 by publishing giant, HarperCollins, and is on USA Today, Publisher's Weekly, and the Wall Street Journal's book best-seller lists. He's also scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 3:30 p.m. followed by the book signing at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.