GALVESTON
The city is launching a preliminary investigation into the Galveston Park Board of Trustees’ use of hotel occupancy tax after an anonymous complaint claiming the tourism board had misused the money.
The Galveston City Council on Thursday directed City Auditor Glenn Bulgherini to review the park board’s financial documents to determine whether there’s any evidence that could warrant a full audit.
The review comes after the city last week received an anonymous tip the park board was misusing hotel occupancy taxes, a tourist-driven tax that makes up about $12.2 million of the park board’s projected $31.6 million revenue budget for the 2019 fiscal year.
The city can’t release any information about the complaint or tipster to keep the person’s identity anonymous, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
Statements by officials and board documents have indicated the complaint centered on park board policies regarding pay structures, incentives and bonuses.
While the park board and city largely work independently from each other, the city has a duty to monitor the use of public funds, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
At a workshop meeting on Thursday morning, Bulgherini told the council he didn't think the city had access to the park board's financial records, because the board is a separate governmental entity, he said.
He had not asked the park board for access, he said Thursday.
District 2 Councilman Craig Brown, who also sits on the park board, corrected Bulgherini.
“The city has the authority to go in and inspect and audit the plans at the park board,” Brown said.
That’s also the understanding of the park board, spokeswoman Jaree Fortin said.
“The city has always had the authority to view park board budget and financial records and documents,” Fortin said.
Usually, when the auditor’s office receives a statement of concern about the potential misuse of city money, it reviews records to determine whether there’s reason to launch a full audit, Bulgherini said.
Changing the auditor’s annual plan requires city council approval, he said.
An audit of park board hotel tax use could take about six months, Bulgherini said.
Thursday’s request for an audit focused on the park board’s commission, bonus, pay incentive and payroll policies, according to council documents.
The park board does use hotel tax money for personnel expenses, Fortin said.
The board’s expenses are entirely transparent, board Chairman Spencer Priest said in a statement.
Park board Human Resources Kimberly Danesi read the statement at the Thursday meeting because Priest could not attend.
“We hire a third party annually to audit our books, revenues, transfers and procedures in alignment with governmental accounting and financial reporting procedures,” Priest said in the statement.
The board’s compensation and bonus policies comply with state laws, park board officials said earlier in the week.
“The whole business is whether or not what the money’s being spent for is allowable,” District 6 Councilwoman Jackie Cole said.
If needed, the city can get an opinion from the state on the proper uses of hotel tax money, Bulgherini said.
Bulgherini will report back to the city council at the end of April, he said.
