Crews could soon begin work on a $1 million project to extend Bel Road, giving residents access to a retail center and an alternative route around construction on state Highway 146, county officials said.
The city council late Wednesday approved a $578,300 payment to Galveston County as its part in advancing the project, which will extend Bel Road 1,500 feet west of state Highway 146 to a road planned alongside a recently approved retail center, said Nick Haby, Kemah’s director of community services.
Now, the county commissioners must agree to a contract for the project, likely on Monday, and then crews can begin work on the extension before the end of February, said Zach Davidson, spokesman for the county.
The county has had the Bel Road extension on its radar since including $800,000 for it on an $80 million bond proposition in 2017.
Kemah will be one of the first projects to begin based on the bond, Haby said.
The primary aim of extending Bel Road, which is in the southeastern part of the city, across state Highway 146, is to give residents access to a new retail development, called The Shoppes of Kemah, south of FM 518.
Many of the businesses in the retail development began opening in 2018.
City officials expect the shopping center will generate between $300,000 to $500,000 in sales tax revenue each year.
The city pulls in about $2.8 million of its total $6.87 million in revenues from sales tax revenues, according to budget documents.
But, in addition to increased sales tax revenues, the project also will begin near the same time that crews start work on a massive $210 million project to expand state Highway 146.
That project, which will begin on Feb. 13, will expand state Highway 146 between Red Bluff Road in Seabrook on through Kemah, widening it from a six-lane to a 12-lane freeway.
Officials in both of those cities have warned residents to prepare for intermittent lane closures because of the project. Crews in about three weeks will close lanes on the bridge to place concrete barriers, officials said.
State officials envision it as a four-phase project, with the first phase to take more than a year, and include widening the northbound side of the bridge between Seabrook and Kemah, adding a 14-foot bikeway and constructing a new frontage road for northbound traffic. Phase two will begin immediately after phase one is complete, officials said.
Once the work is complete on the county project, it could serve as a route around state Highway 146, Kemah Mayor Carl Joiner said in a previous interview with The Daily News.
Construction should be complete on the Bel Road extension in about 270 days, officials said.
