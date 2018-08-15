nature
The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary is seeking applicants for four seats on its advisory council, a community-based group that provides advice for sanctuary management.
The sanctuary is accepting applications for the following council seats: Education, oil and gas operations, recreational diving and research.
Sept. 17 is the deadline to sign up. For information, contact Leslie Clift at Leslie.Clift@noaa.gov or 409-356-0386.
— Angela Wilson
