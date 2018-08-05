GALVESTON
As city leaders anticipate a water rate increase to cover supplier costs, they’re also considering long-term plans for how to pay for the increasingly precious resource and the delivery systems that transport it.
Later this year, water rates for island customers will likely go up 4 percent to accommodate a rate increase from the city’s water supplier Gulf Coast Water Authority, officials said.
This increase would be the first in a series that push rates up nearly 30 percent over five years to cover increasing water costs and pay for more than $100 million in system improvements and repairs, city officials said.
Those water costs are expected to continue to climb in the next several years as the water authority increases its rates, and the city must undertake projects to improve the island’s water infrastructure, officials said. In late July, the city met with council members to discuss how water costs might be met.
“Water is not going to get any cheaper,” City Manager Brian Maxwell told council members. “Water is going to continue to become a more and more precious commodity to us here.”
Earlier this summer, Gulf Coast Water Authority — the major water supplier for most cities and industrial companies in Galveston County — announced it would increase its rate 7 percent starting Sept. 1.
The authority has made clear the rates will continue to go up as it tries to purchase more water rights and make repairs to its infrastructure, Maxwell said. This means city users also will likely see increases each year over the next five years, he said.
Since 2015, the city has contracted with Stantec, an engineering consulting company, to help determine water rates and planning for water infrastructure repairs. Most of the rate increases have been to cover rising water costs, not the cost of infrastructure and long-term water investments, said Kyle Stevens, a consultant for Stantec.
“During that time, we’ve been able to go without rate increases,” Stevens said.
But as the water supplier increases, the substantial capital investments needed and debt payments make water rate increases over the coming years likely and necessary, he said.
The five-year plan calls for about $118 million in revenue bonds in the next five years to pay for water-related infrastructure projects, he said.
“As that capital plan is executed, we’ll need to look annually and adjust water rates,” Stevens said.
The rates could be assessed on a year-by-year basis or the rate increases could be “smoothed” out by creating a five-year plan with established, ongoing rate increases, he said. A “smoothed out” rate would likely be 6 percent to 7 percent increase each year, Stevens said. A year-by-year basis typically produces sharper but less frequent increases, he said.
“Around the country we’re seeing that inflation that’s exceedingly capital heavy is higher than normal inflation,” Stevens said.
Maxwell estimated the figure could mean about a 27 percent rate increase to water customers over the next five years, he said. Those rate increases would cover the higher costs of water and water-related projects, he said.
Cities around the county, including Galveston, are looking at water rate increases over the next five years close to 30 percent, Maxwell said. A benefit of creating a plan with ongoing increases planned in is it would give customers more warning and planning ability, he said.
“It would not be in the best interest of the citizens for us to not tell you this is what we’re looking at,” Maxwell said.
As the city begins to discuss and plan those potential increases, part of the conversation will be centered around who bears the cost increases, major users or everyday consumers, Maxwell said.
Recent rate increases have put most of the burden on the largest water users, which in part has helped with water conservation, he said. Most smaller water users, such as households, haven’t experienced rate increases in at least five years, he said.
