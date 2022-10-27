GALVESTON
The Galveston City Council in a 5-2 vote Thursday deferred until Dec. 8 action on controversial ordinances requiring the Park Board of Trustees to transfer about $14 million in hotel occupancy tax revenue into city accounts to come into compliance with the charter and state law.
Mayor Craig Brown, District 1 Councilwoman Sharon Lewis, District 4 Councilman Michael Bouvier, District 5 Councilman John Paul Listowski and District 6 Councilwoman Marie Robb voted to defer.
District 2 Councilman William Schuster and District 3 Councilman David Collins voted against deferring.
The vote came after a long period of public comment during which speaker after speaker said the council was rushing ahead. They urged members to reconsider deliberating such a fundamental change in how the tax revenue is held and of the city’s and park board’s relationship.
Council members voting for the deferral said they wanted to wait until after a joint meeting Nov. 17 between the city council and park board trustees.
“It’s important that people respect, collaborate and communicate,” Lewis said. “Today I could feel the tension regarding the subject matter of the HOT fund management.
“I think it should be different because I don’t have all the pieces. I would feel more comfortable with more information and communication with the park board.”
Collins, who first raised the issue that the city and park had for years been inadvertently violating the law by allowing the park board to keep the revenue in its own accounts, argued the council was obliged to act.
“I don’t think this is a matter of cooperation; this is a matter of complying with the law,” Collins said. “This is tax money.”
“This doesn’t change the way the park board is funded,” Collins said. “It just changes where the money goes; it’s tax money, we have a duty to view and approve this money.”
Several council members said they had lingering questions and felt rushed toward acting.
“I feel this has been rushed,” Listowski said. “Our agenda was changed on Friday. They were still making revisions to the ordinance this week.
“We clearly still have questions about this.”
Brown objected to the argument that it had been rushed.
“I don’t think this item has been rushed,” Brown said. “We’ve discussed this item over and over.”
“I personally feel this money should be deposited with the city,” Brown said. “I think if we did it in that manner you wouldn’t see a change.
“But I do see the reason to defer this to be respectful to the park board. I don’t think I’ll change my feelings on this.”
Will Wright, vice chair of the Park Board of Trustees, during the public comment urged the council to work with the board.
“I think that we work best when we work together,” Wright said. “We can learn from, educate and benefit each other for our community.”
Kelly de Schaun, park board CEO, argued the controversy stemmed from a lack of communication.
“I understand that we are a subset of the city,” de Schaun said. “The issue is that we’re not sitting and talking together, that way you can tell me what you would like.”
The Galveston Park Board of Trustees, which oversees some aspects of island tourism, for years collected the hotel tax revenue and kept it in its own accounts. No one seemed to think that was a problem until early October, when Collins said the city and the park board were inadvertently violating state laws and the local charter by not keeping the money in city accounts.
Hotel occupancy tax is a 15 percent tax assessed on people who rent hotel rooms and short-term rentals in Galveston and amounts to 15 cents on every dollar charged for a room or rental. How cities spend the revenues from the tax revenues — on track to reach a record $30 million this year — is tightly restricted by the state.
