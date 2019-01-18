Continuing to expand its mainland presence, the University of Texas Medical Branch this year plans to open a newly acquired Clear Lake-area hospital in March, increase services in League City and purchase a property to house a clinic in Brazoria County, Dr. David Callender, medical branch president said at a Friday town hall meeting.
“All of this allows us to fully do what we want to do with clinical programs here and on the mainland,” Callender told a large crowd gathered at Levin Hall.
Callender reviewed the medical branch’s financial status, expansion and building plans, institutional performance and employee satisfaction, areas the administration has been working on as it positions itself, Galveston County’s largest employer, for the future in the competitive health care market.
Financially, the medical branch is in better shape three months into the fiscal year that began Sept. 1 than it was this time last year, Callender said.
“Last year, we were carrying the prolonged impact of Hurricane Harvey,” he said. The storm that struck in August 2017 caused a direct $10 million loss for the medical branch, Callender told The Daily News in June.
The medical branch is operating at a pace $8.2 million ahead of the overall budget plan, Callender said. The medical branch operates on a budget of about $2 billion and employs more than 13,000 people.
The budget figures did not include expenses for renovation of the Webster hospital, he said. In anticipation of a March 30 opening, the facility still needs new equipment and modifications that include construction of 17 intensive-care-unit rooms.
In May, operators of Bay Area Regional Hospital in Webster announced the facility would close, laying off 900 people. Medistar Corp. had invested $200 million in developing the nine-story, 375,000-square-foot acute-care hospital, 200 Blossom St. in Webster. The hospital opened in 2014. In August, the medical branch announced it had signed a long-term lease for the hospital building.
At the state legislature, the medical branch is requesting approval of a $157-million Tuition Revenue Bond to fund a multi-use building on the League City campus to be used for instruction, research, clinics and support services, Callender said.
On the Galveston campus, the highly touted, high-tech Health Education Center building is 77 percent completed and is expected to open to faculty and students in June 2019. John Sealy Hospital is undergoing work on its AB wing, including new caesarean-section operating rooms, new labor and delivery rooms and work on the sixth-floor neonatal intensive care unit. Renovation is expected to begin in August on the CD wing of the hospital.
An inpatient behavioral health treatment center is scheduled to open on the Galveston campus in 2020, Callender said.
The medical branch also is angling to purchase a building and land in the Angleton Danbury Hospital District. The initiative is still in planning stages, and will include 175-plus acres and a 20,000 square-foot building at the intersection of state Highways 288 and 35 in Brazoria County. Pending approval of the University of Texas System Board of Regents, the building will be renovated into a clinic to serve the growing population in that area.
Citing a 2018 Vizient ranking that placed the medical branch fourth among 99 of the nation’s academic medical centers in providing exemplary patient care, Callender said the ranking has slipped slightly in recent months, particularly in the area of patient satisfaction. A You Count survey used to quantify employee concerns showed concerns around quality of care and willingness to refer family and friends to the medical branch as an area of focus that needs improvement.
Callender addressed institution-wide efforts to create better financial efficiencies, including getting better prices on supplies, reviewing staffing models, reducing some programs and looking at whether tests are needed and are scheduled efficiently.
Overall, the medical center is demonstrating solid financial performance so far this year, will continue to look for efficiencies and ways to streamline care, is expanding facilities and its footprint on the mainland, and will continue to look for ways to improve performance institution-wide as well as in specific departments, Callender said.
“We’re doing all this to do things in a better way, to provide good, safe patient care,” Callender said. “Hospitals across the country will continue to need more thinking about how to efficiently address the continuum of care for all patients. We’ll continue to struggle, I believe appropriately so.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.