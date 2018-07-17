GALVESTON

Galveston city officials have issued nearly $1.8 million in parking citations in the past two years, but at the start of the month fewer than half the recipients of those tickets had paid the fines.

From July 1, 2016 to July 1, 2018, city officials wrote more than 35,000 parking tickets across the island, according to municipal court data.

In the beginning of July, ticketed drivers had paid about $787,000 in fines, according to city data. At that time, parking offenders collectively owed the city about $976,000, according to a Galveston County Daily News analysis of municipal court data.

Some of the unpaid fines were recent enough that ticketed drivers might still have been in the two-week grace period for paying them without collecting late fees, City Marshal Michael Gray said.

But thousands of tickets had been sent to collection, records show.

"It usually takes between four to six months before you can actually determine how many people are going to pay," Gray said. "Some people need that extra notification. People get busy."

The city has three designated parking enforcement officers, Gray said. Two patrol downtown while a third patrols in neighborhoods, he said. Galveston police and code enforcement also have the authority to issue parking citations, he said.

"The main thing we're concerned about is abandoned vehicles," Gray said, referring to the code enforcement department.

The latest iteration of downtown parking was activated in April 2016. The city installed new electronic parking kiosks at each intersection downtown, which can accept cash or credit cards, and reimplemented its PayByPhone parking system.

The city charges for parking downtown and in spots near the University of Texas Medical Branch. In other parts of the island, the city requires permits to park in some neighborhoods. The park board manages paid parking along the seawall, Gray said.

Municipal court records show the majority of citations stemmed from drivers being over-parked, which means they stayed longer than they paid for, or parking without a permit.

As many islanders know, drivers have 14 days to pay a fine without a late fee or request a hearing, Municipal Court Clerk Gladys Lopez said.

"If a person fails to answer the citation on or before the 14th day, this is considered an admission of liability," Lopez said. "We will process a late fee 10 business days after the citation due date to allow for any mail postmarked by the due date to reach our office."

If it still isn't paid after 60 days, the citation is reported to Linebarger, Goggan, Blair & Sampson collection agency, Lopez said. In collection, a $30 collection fee is added to the late payment, she said.

Making money off fines isn't the goal, Gray said.

"We don’t want to issue citations, we want compliance," Gray said. "I understand people don’t necessarily like the parking controls in place, but they’re there for a reason."

Galveston parking fines explained

GALVESTON PARKING FINES EXPLAINED
Parking violation Standard fine Late payment
Exceed 15 min. parking $30.00 $37.50
Monopolizing the curb $50.00 $62.50
Other obstructing parking offenses $30.00 $37.50
Over-parked all other offenses $30.00 $37.50
Over-parked at parking meter/paid parking system $30.00 $37.50
Obstructing driveway $75.00 $93.75
Obstructing sidewalk $75.00 $93.75
Obstructing alley $75.00 $93.75
Parked in bus zone $50.00 $62.50
Parked in carriage zone $50.00 $62.50
Parked in fire lane $75.00 $93.75
Parked in loading/unloading zone $50.00 $62.50
Parked in prohibited area $50.00 $62.50
Parked in red zone $75.00 $93.75
Parked on wrong side of street $30.00 $37.50
Parked too close to intersection $30.00 $37.50
Park within 15 feet of a fire hydrant $75.00 $93.75
Parked without permit or decal when permit was required $30.00 $37.50
Unauthorized use of a handicapped zone $500.00 $625.00
Source: Galveston Municipal Code Article VII: Sec. 34-184

