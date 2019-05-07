GALVESTON
Legislation reforming Galveston’s ailing police pension plan is foolproof and will ensure the plan doesn’t fall into crisis again, pension representatives said Tuesday.
With $32.1 million in unfunded liabilities, the pension had been a source of strain between the city and police for years.
A bill that cleared the state House of Representatives last week and is now working its way through the Senate will lay the roadmap for bringing the plan back into state compliance, board Chairman Geoff Gainer said.
“If the board does nothing, there’s a structure here that will keep the plan moving,” Gainer said.
The bill outlines a schedule that will bring the pension plan back into compliance with state guidelines by reducing the amount of unfunded liabilities, Geoff said.
The plan could have some new debt by the end of that period depending on market conditions, he said.
While the current structure protects officers’ contribution rates, the new system will protect the integrity of the plan, he said.
One main structural change of the plan includes adding an additional city-appointed member to the current seven-person board.
Last year, the city argued the board structure with an officer-appointed majority was putting too much power in the hands of the plan’s members.
The new structure also ensures that the city will have to pay the pension fund money to offset the financial effects of reducing the police force.
This was a problem when the city reduced force in the face of the 2008 economic downturn, Gainer said.
“There’s a municipal liability section which protects us from what happened in 2009,” Gainer said. “People were bought out to incentivize the reduction in force.”
Future pension boards could elect to make certain changes, but would be required to comply with the roadmap set out in the bill, city Finance Director Mike Loftin said.
Loftin also sits on the police pension board.
The plan will still need proper trustee oversight to reach its goal, and the current bill provides the framework for future financial decisions, Deputy City Manager Dan Buckley said.
“The plan design will essentially reduce the current unfunded liability over the 30-year period,” Buckley said. “There are many variables that will impact this result over the next 30 years.”
There is potential for the plan to come into compliance in less than 30 years if it performs better than is expected, he said.
In previous negotiations, the city and police pension board had already agreed to bump the age at which new hires can draw on their retirement from 50 to 55.
Officers now contribute 12 percent, a rate they’ll maintain under the proposed bill. The city will increase its contribution rate from 14.83 percent to 18 percent, a change that will cost the city between $400,000 and $500,000 more each year, city officials said.
This will increase the city’s annual contribution from $1.77 million to more than $2 million.
There’s still a negative gap between the contributions to the plan and the deduction it owes, but that gap should be decreasing, plan administrator Ann Masel said.
“Your administrative expenses are going to be large in the short term and then they’re going to settle way down in the long term,” Masel said. “Legal fees were astronomical last year and they’re coming down but they’ll come way down after this is all over.”
If the legislation passes, there will be more changes coming to the pension board, Gainer said.
“We’re going to have to revisit the bylaws with the new numbers,” Gainer said. “We’re going to have to reconstitute the board.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Senate bill wasn’t set for discussion in any currently scheduled meeting dates, but both the city and the pension board expect the bill to pass.
