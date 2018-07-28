GALVESTON
An island restaurant popular with locals and visitors remained closed this weekend after sustaining damage from a kitchen fire July 17.
On Saturday, owner Donal Clark deferred questions about the extent of the damage, and when Miller's Seawall Grill might reopen, to the restaurant's manager, Sherry Smith.
Smith, who could not be reached for comment Saturday, would be available for comment next week, Clark said.
The restaurant on its social media page said: "Heads up, folks — we're currently closed due to a fire. Everyone is safe, and we'll be sure to update you once we know more."
Miller's Seawall Grill, 1824 Seawall Blvd., has been open since 1976.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.