Miller's Seawall Grill

Miller's Seawall Grill is closed for repairs after a kitchen fire broke out July 17 in Galveston.

GALVESTON

An island restaurant popular with locals and visitors remained closed this weekend after sustaining damage from a kitchen fire July 17.

On Saturday, owner Donal Clark deferred questions about the extent of the damage, and when Miller's Seawall Grill might reopen, to the restaurant's manager, Sherry Smith.

Smith, who could not be reached for comment Saturday, would be available for comment next week, Clark said.

The restaurant on its social media page said: "Heads up, folks — we're currently closed due to a fire. Everyone is safe, and we'll be sure to update you once we know more."

Miller's Seawall Grill, 1824 Seawall Blvd., has been open since 1976.  

Connor Behrens: 409-683-5241; connor.behrens@galvnews.com.

