Several Galveston County school districts are forming committees to review campus security in response to a May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School that killed 10 people and wounded more than a dozen others.
“This is the here and now of where we live,” said Dyann Polzin, spokeswoman for Galveston Independent School District. “We want to be at the forefront of the discussion, doing everything we can to make sure our students are as safe and secure as possible. We will not be left behind.”
Galveston, Clear Creek and Friendswood public school districts already have announced forming security committees, and other county districts have said they are considering the possibility.
“A security committee is definitely under consideration,” said Melissa Tortorici, spokeswoman for Texas City Independent School District. “Once our new executive director gets started next week, we’ll have a better idea on our future plans.”
Texas City on May 24 hired Mike Matranga as the executive director of security and school safety, a newly created position.
The committees are among the steps school districts across the state and county have taken since the May 18 shooting.
“This is a community issue that requires a diverse group of individuals to come together to work for the common well-being for children,” Clear Creek Superintendent Greg Smith said.
The aims of the committees apparently vary between districts.
Clear Creek’s announcement calls for the committee to review and recommend appropriate changes for a safe learning environment; identify sources of funding to support the changes; consider state recommendations about school safety; and identify social media monitoring tools, officials said.
Galveston’s committee, meanwhile, will review the district’s security plans and protocols and outline the communication process, among other things, Polzin said.
“What do we do now?” Polzin said. “What direction might we want to go? What we can and cannot disclose during a crisis. The parents in the first meeting said they just want to know what’s going on.”
Friendswood will review current safety protocols and make recommendations on what to enhance, said Dayna Owen, spokeswoman for the district.
The committees are comprised of parents and staff from the districts, with law enforcement officials joining the committee to provide input in Clear Creek.
(2) comments
Let's hope that one of the first items is to all agree to ENFORCE any and all rules and policies; current , revised or new. Community, parents, families and school staff, administration and trustees must come together to act and do what is right and set aside not doing so for fear of lawsuits. Rule and policy ENFORCEMENT is the key in my opinion. Enforcing such items as dress code (or uniforms), visible ID badges at all times, respect and civility, etc., are a must. If not, any other plans will stay as plans. Just my thoughts.
Yes. Jose' is 1000% correct. If security rules are not being enforced, then find someone willing to enforce them.
“This is a community issue that requires a diverse group of individuals to come together to work for the common well-being for children”.
No. That's part of the problem...imo.
Each person, myself included, has their own biases, agendas, and/or take on things, and more time will be spent in debate than in action.
We are not, on this subject, just deciding what's best for our own children or best to suit ourselves. Why not use SECURITY Professionals to make recommendations for school security. They won't care about the politics or the funding needed for the infrastructure and personnel or the hurt feelings or any of the plethora of things that always get in the way. They won't be trying to solve the on-site right now issues by getting involved with things they cannot control, or that have nothing to do with the problem. They'll make a call(s), and then the people who are affected must decide if real security is something they want to pay for and live with.
One of the things I've heard often in the way of complaint about the handling of school shooting incidents was that the 'Police were unnecessarily tough on the kids' by making them raise their hands while exiting and/or then searching them.
That's one small example of why, again imo, we need pros, not parents, to decide the mechanics, the hardware, and the tactics and strategies of security. They will focus on maximizing safety and not on hurt feelings.
