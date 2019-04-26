GALVESTON
Residents should expect some delays Sunday as runners take to the streets for the Divas Half Marathon & 5K.
From 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., drivers should be aware of rolling road closures around Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd., where the 13.1-mile half-marathon starts and finishes, the city said.
Lockheed Drive between Hope Boulevard and Piper Street will be closed to southbound traffic from 6:25 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.
Southbound traffic will also be closed on 83rd Street between Piper Street and Stewart Road from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. The street will be closed between Stewart Road and Seawall Boulevard from 6:35 a.m. to 7:10 a.m.
Westbound traffic on Stewart Road between 83rd Street and 99th Street will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.
Drivers should also expect delays and police directing traffic at Stewart Road between 99th Street and Cove View Boulevard, at 99th Street and at Cove View Boulevard between 7:10 a.m. and 9:50 a.m.
The half-marathon is scheduled to begin at 6:35 a.m. and the 5K is scheduled for 6:50 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.